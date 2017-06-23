Michael Marchalk Arrested: 37-Year-Old Man Charged With Beating His Dad To Death On Father’s Day With A Bat

After a manhunt for 37-year-old Michael Marchalk, the man from Schuylkill County has been arrested and charged with beating his own father to death, on Father’s Day. According to ABC27, Michael was on the famous boardwalk in Atlantic City on Friday when Marchalk was arrested right before noon, according to state police.

After his arrest, Michael will be brought back to Pennsylvania in order to face murder charges in the beating death of his father, Gary Marchalk. Gary was 60 years of age when he was allegedly beaten to death by his own son. Michael will face other charges after extradition. According to authorities, Gary had been threatened by his son in the past few months, and those threats apparently reached the point of murder when Michael lived with his dad in recent days prior to the beating. Marchalk was set to enter a drug treatment program, but he did not make it to the program.

Michael beat his dad, report police, then robbed his dad and stole a car belonging to his parents. That’s when Gary’s other son discovered his father’s dead body in the Ryan Township house that Gary shared with his estranged wife, Linda Marchalk. Linda works as the Schuylkill County treasurer. As seen in the below photo, Michael’s brother told police that he knew his brother committed the murder.

The above photo from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office displays Michael in an image that was passed around online when the Pennsylvania State Police searched for Marchalk. Gary was an attorney found dead in his house, with the shocking news that his son reportedly committed murder on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18. Prior to being caught in Atlantic City, Michael was previously spotted at a Philadelphia bus terminal.

"My brother did this, I know it." Chilling words in a criminal complaint against Michael Marchalk for the murder of his father Gary @69News pic.twitter.com/QWwhg5NcGB — Jamie Stover (@JamieStoverNews) June 21, 2017

As reported by Penn Live, Michael is from Barnesville, and not only is Marchalk facing charges of murder, but also aggravated assault, robbery and theft.

Marchalk was seen on security cameras footage during a time when police believe the murder occurred. Michael had a drug problem, report police, and used his dad’s debit or credit cards to take money from his dad’s bank accounts. Members of the family report that Michael had threatened his dad for months prior to the murder.

BREAKING: State Police looking for Michael Marchalk in connection with the homicide of his father Gary yesterday at a home in Schuylkill Co pic.twitter.com/J0diugpKqu — Eric Deabill (@ericdeabill) June 21, 2017

Michael was due to enter the drug rehab program on Monday, following Father’s Day.

[Featured Image by Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office/AP Images]