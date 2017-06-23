Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling’s Daughter Amada Caught By Paparazzi

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have done a great job keeping their two daughters out of the public eye. The couple has made sure to shelter the girls, rarely bringing them out or allowing the paparazzi to get near them. Certainly this isn’t an easy task, as the two are super famous, but they have been really successful for the most part.

It has been 14 months since Eva gave birth to the couple’s second daugher, Amada, and a photo of the little girl has just now hit the internet — and fans are thrilled!

According to Hollywood Life, Eva was holding Amada during a shopping trip in Glendale, California, on June 23. The duo was joined by Eva’s mother, Eva Perez Suarez, for an apparent girls day out. Baby Amada, who looks strikingly like her mom, was wearing a cute light green dress. The site reports that this is the very first time that a photo of Amada has been released, but that’s not actually the case. While this might be the first time that the world is getting to see a very clear shot of Amada, paparazzi have caught the power couple out and about with their kids in the past.

Just LOOK at that sweet face! With parents as gorgeous as Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling, we knew their baby daughter A… https://t.co/LiGRiP36bd — Luca Forzin (@Luca_Forzin) June 23, 2017

In January, for example, Radar Online published paparazzi photos that showed Eva and Ryan with both of their girls, Esmeralda and Amada. According to the report, Eva and Ryan were taking the girls to visit family members in Los Angeles when a prying camera lens captured the candid shots. It was not easy to see the faces of the kids, who were being carried by their parents, and even Radar Online said that the sighting was “rare.”

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes first showed the youngest daughter of Amado https://t.co/E9u3MDw9BF pic.twitter.com/z4TzuSaxNT — Lamidge Net (@LamidgeNet) January 17, 2017

Quite a few celebrity couples do their best to keep their kids’ lives private. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are another couple that rarely have their kids accessible to the paparazzi. Channing Tatum and his wife, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, have been super protective of their daughter, Everly, as well. In fact, Jenna is super cautious of showing her daughter’s face on social media as well. Fans have been dying to see the little one’s face on Snapchat, but Jenna has only given us peeks of Everly’s back and hands.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]