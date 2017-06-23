French Lifestyle Blogger Rebecca Burger Dies From Exploding Whipped Cream Dispenser

Popular French blogger Rebecca Burger died from a freak accident. The fitness model and lifestyle blogger died from an exploding whipped cream dispenser, according to her family. Relatives of Rebecca Burger broke the news to her followers in a haunting Instagram post on Wednesday, June 21. They even posted a photo of the very whipped cream dispenser that killed the beautiful model.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Rebecca,” the family said in their Instagram post.

Rebecca Burger sadly passed away on Sunday. In another post, her family said that a pressurized whipped cream canister exploded and hit the 33-year-old fitness blogger in the thorax, sending her into cardiac arrest. The family warned her followers not to purchase the faulty canister.

“Do not use this style of utensil! Tens of thousands of defective devices are still in circulation,” they warned her followers.

According to 60 Million Consumers Magazine, Rebecca Burger was hit in the chest by the exploding dispenser, and that’s what led to her heart attack and sudden death. Burger clearly was in great shape and perfect health. She shared her healthy lifestyle on her blog and her social media accounts. Burger’s death proves that even freak accidents and unexpected deaths can happen to anyone.

Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N'utilisez pas ce genre d'ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation. A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

It also proves that canisters are dangerous to use. There reportedly have been dozens of accidents, but this was the first reported death. The manufacturer of the kitchen product, Ard’time, told the Daily News that the product has not been for sale since the “first incident implicating a siphon” back in February 2013. There hasn’t been a reported recall for this particular canister. The product was only taken off the market and the remaining canisters were destroyed.

The company claims in a statement that efforts have been made to warn consumers about the dangers of these products. The company does not take full responsibility for the tragic accidents. Ard’time said that similar products from other brands have also caused accidents over the years.

“Unfortunately, there are still lots of siphons of all brands that remain potentially dangerous as time passes,” the company said.

Quand ton homme ne parvient plus à se séparer de l'objectif…????????☺️ A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Rebecca Burger was a fitness model who had over 150,000 followers on Instagram. She often shared photos of herself wearing swimwear and workout gear. She also shared photos of her makeup, hairstyles, and healthy meals. In another haunting Instagram post, Burger reflected on the opportunities that blogging has given her.

“A beautiful day has come to an end,” Burger wrote. “A lot of trips coming, and new projects. I realized I should sit still right now and reflect on everything I’ve already accomplished and what I’m about to experience. I tell myself, life is good. We don’t have any control over time so make the absolute most of it.”

"Le bonheur n’est pas une destination à atteindre mais une façon de voyager."???? • • "Happiness is not a state to arrive at, but a manner of traveling."???? A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

In addition to blogging, Rebecca modeled for health and fitness retailer Women’s Best. She was also reported to have participated in worldwide fitness competitions, according to NBC News. Burger recently placed in ninth the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio.

[Featured image courtesy of Rebecca Burger/Instagram]