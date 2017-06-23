‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Martsolf Hints Nicole’s Custody Shocker, Does Baby Holly Go To Foster Care?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will experience more heartbreak. Even though Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) signed over custody of baby Holly, that is not the end of the drama. Recently, Eric Martsolf, who plays Brady Black, revealed that there is more custody chaos ahead. Is it possible that the judge will send baby Holly to foster care?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the long-running soap opera.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nadia Bjorlin teased that Chloe does not have the final word when it comes to custody of Nicole’s baby. It is up to the judge who felt the surrogate was more fit to raise the child. Recently, Eric Martsolf spoke to SoapHub about Brady, Nicole, and baby Holly. The actor hinted that the judge is going to make a devastating decision.

The judge will rule that Nicole is unfit to raise her daughter. The judge bases the decision on Nicole’s past and her criminal record. The fact that Nicole kidnapped Holly doesn’t help matters, either. In a shocking storyline that will anger some viewers, it is ordered that Holly be placed in foster care.

“The court supersedes Chloe’s sentimental decision and determines that because of Nicole’s record and past, she’s unfit to have Holly. It creates a whole curve ball effect.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Brady will try to help Nicole deal with the shocking decision. Martsolf explained that Brady believes everything will work out in the end. He has faith that their blended family is meant to be together and fate will tip the scales in their favor. At the same time, he knows that the judge made a hasty and incorrect decision. So, how will he fix this?

“Brady is definitely putting on his armor and attempting to be the Lancelot to Nicole’s Guinevere. He’s determined to solve the situation. If the court won’t allow their family to be happy, he’s going to intervene and make sure they are happy.”

Remember, the judge that presided over Holly’s custody and sentenced Nicole is the same judge that married Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Based on the short conversation between the judge and Kate, it sounds like there might be some dirt to uncover. With Brady’s financial resources, could investigators find out something shady about the judge? Could this force the judge to reconsider her custody ruling?

There is also the question of why Holly would go to foster care in the first place. She is the daughter of Nicole and Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian). Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) is Daniel’s mother. Shouldn’t a judge consider placing the child with relatives before foster care? Sure, Maggie is older, but it still should be considered. The judge’s decision to rip Nicole and Holly apart and ship the little girl off to strangers seems rather harsh. Could there be a conflict of interest that fans are not aware of yet? Viewers will just have to keep watching to find out how this storyline will end.

What do you think of what Eric Martsolf said about Nicole’s custody shocker? How will he fix things so Nicole and Holly can finally be together on Days Of Our Lives?

