Jim Bob Duggar And Ben Seewald Reportedly Feuding Over Religious Beliefs

An insider close to the Duggar family has revealed some pretty interesting information to a gossip site, The Hollywood Gossip, giving the rest of us a peek into their private lives.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the insider, who used to be employed by the Duggars, spilled some tea on Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s relationship and how the pair met. It seems that Kendra was introduced to the Duggar family by originally courting Jedidiah, but then ended up being swept off her feet by Joseph instead.

And now the insider has let us in on the fact that not everything in the Duggar family is so wholesome.

Jim Bob Duggar is reportedly enraged with Ben Seewald because his religious beliefs do not match his own. And since his daughters are now controlled by their husbands, he isn’t too thrilled that Ben Seewald is influencing his daughter and grandchildren in this fashion.

Ben Seewald and his family have long subscribed to Southern Baptist Calvinism, which details that being saved by Jesus is predestined. Ben also believes, contrary to Jim Bob Duggar, that one’s entire life is predetermined and preordained by God, which isn’t the mantra that the Duggar family subscribe to.

Jim Bob Duggar also took offense to the fact that Ben supported the Black Lives Matter movement, which the traditionally conservative Duggars do not.

According to the source, things are tense between Jim Bob Duggar and his son-in-law, but both put on a happy face for the cameras so that they can maintain their wholesome Duggar brand. The insider also accused them of “worshipping the almighty dollar” instead of God and Jesus as they claim to.

It is reported that Jim Bob is so upset by this partially because the husbands do control his daughters once they marry, and Jim Bob doesn’t like the influence he exerts over his daughter.

Still the pair try to appear like the perfect family and do not allow any of the fighting to appear on television.

At the moment, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are focusing on their newest baby and plan to adopt further down the road.

