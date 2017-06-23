‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Star’s Steamy Sheer Lingerie Will Have You Feeling Some Type Of Way

Generally speaking, Kim Kardashian leads the way among her sisters when it comes to fashion and defining “sexy.” However, this Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s bold and sheer lingerie number may have you rethinking who among the reality TV star siblings can make mouths water and livers quiver like nobody’s business.

It may come as no surprise that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan knows how to command prime position among gossip tabloids. For over a decade, the family, most notably, Kim, has dominated social media and fashion magazines.

However, Khloe has her own bag of tricks; arguably, she’s rapidly learned how to chart her own course in brand building. At times, like her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, she’s realized that the more skin, the better (wink, wink) — and — like wine, she gets better with age.

The 32-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member launched her “Good American” clothing brand on Thursday. As confident as ever, Khloe reasoned the best way to rep her sexy lingerie line was to model the goods herself. Not surprisingly, she left little to the imagination in the bodysuit pic, according to an AOL Entertainment News report.

Khloe has been on a tear in the gym for quite some time to embrace a healthy — and curvaceous — lifestyle. And by all accounts, her workout regimen has paid dividends.

Kardashian, 32, posted a number of titillating photos online that showed plenty of skin and curves. Based on the captions, Khloe is over the moon about her enviable body and see-through bodysuits.

“I am beyond proud that this range is available for women of ALL shapes and sizes! Each bodysuit is designed to fit your body and your curves! Can’t wait to see you all in these!!”

In a word: Mamma Mia!

While fans are busy drooling over images of Khloe’s nearly nude body, others are crying foul over another string of pics on social media. In some recent snaps (by way of a photo booth), while celebrating Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘ 10-year anniversary, Khloe appeared in questionable images with her half-sister, Kylie, that some say bordered on “incest.”

“Unfortunately, both of the pics are a little less than appropriate; and one of them comes perilously close to the textbook definition of “incest.” In the less-objectionable photo, Khloe is posing with her 22-year-old half-sister, Kendall. As Khloe gives a sexy look to the camera, Kendall appears to be biting a chunk of her hair (what’s that about?).”

Feel free to opine on those pictures as you choose. Meanwhile, answer this question: Which Keeping Up With the Kardashians celebrity sister is leading the sexy brigade?

