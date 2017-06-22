Steam Summer Sale Kicks Off, Highlights Of Best Deals

The Steam Summer Sale kicked off Thursday for 2017 and is headed directly for PC gamers’ wallets. This year’s sale has a new sticker book theme to go along with major discounts available over the next two weeks.

The hook with this year’s Steam Summer Sale involves a sticker quest to earn “stickers for your Summer Sale Sticker book.” This is similar to the Steam trading cards used in previous sales with the exception that these are not tradeable. Steam users can complete three quests a day, such as exploring the Discovery queue or viewing the Friend Activity page, to earn stickers.

There are over a dozen sticker books in all with 112 stickers to collect in all. Those that miss quests because of life can always return to their progress page to complete them at any time before the same ends.

Sticker packs earned from completing quests come with three stickers each and are guaranteed not to receive any duplicates until all are collected. Note that all stickers and sticker packs will expire when the Steam Summer Sale ends on July 5 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

Full details on the sticker packs can be found in this Steam FAQ.

The Deals

There are hundreds of games currently on sale via the Steam Summer Sale. While there are far too many to list here, some highlights were quickly scoped up. Titles like South Park: The Stick of Truth, Shadow of Mordor, and Wolfenstein are a perfect price for those wanting to check the games out before the sequels hits later this year. Then there are the gems like Stardew Valley and other Early Access titles like ARK: Survival Evolved that will see price increases soon.

