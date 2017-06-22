‘GOT’ Star Oona Chaplin To Join ‘Avatar’ Franchise

Oona Chaplin, 31, perhaps best known for her portrayal of Robb Stark’s doomed wife Talisa Maegyr in Game of Thrones, has been selected to appear in all of the upcoming James Cameron Avatar sequels.

It was reported by Yahoo News that she will portray Varang. This new addition to the Avatar universe has been characterized by being a strong central character who is expected to appear in all four of the upcoming Avatar sequels. No other details have been provided yet.

Chaplin, the granddaughter of film icon Charlie Chaplin was born in Madrid, Spain, to actor Geraldine Chaplin and cinematographer Patricio Castilla. She had a global upbringing where she said that she grew up in Great Britain, Spain, and Switzerland as well as traveling with her parents. Chaplin decided to put her dance training and acting chops to the test and was accepted into the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, where she received her degree in 2007, the Sun reports.

After appearing in some Spanish and British shorts and feature films, she could be seen in James Bond film Quantum of Solace in 2008. She went on to appear as Dr. Watson’s girlfriend in a 2013 episode of Sherlock before landing the role on Game of Thrones. Her pregnant character, Talisa, was one of the unfortunate casualties of the Red Wedding.

She starred in the 2014 Black Mirror episode “White Christmas” as Greta, a busy woman who had her subconscious duplicated in order to create a virtual slave who would tend to all of her daily needs such as making toast the way she liked it and setting her appointments. In 2017, Chaplin starred on historical fiction series Taboo as incestuous sibling Zilpha Geary on BBC One and FX.

Chaplin described her character’s sexual relationship with brother, played by Tom Hardy, in Taboo with an interesting turn of phrase to the Nerdist in January.

“There’s very few shows that make you root for a brother and a sister to finally get it on.”

She is also in the 2016 Belgian-Spanish-French sci-fi film Realive and will appear in the film As We Like It, which is due to come out this year.

After an 11-year gap, the much-awaited four Avatar sequels are expected to be released in 2020, 2021, 2024, and 2025.

Chaplin will be joining original Avatar stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, and Sigourney Weaver, MSN News reports.

