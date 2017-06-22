Scott Disick Closer To Children Amid Reports He’s Dating Bella Thorne Again

Scott Disick shares a closer bond with his children now that he has mended things with Kourtney Kardashian following his Cannes trip. However, according to reports, the reality star is also said to have reconciled with his rumored on-off girlfriend, Bella Thorne.

It was first claimed back in May that the duo was seeing one another but decided to keep their relationship away from the spotlight for as long as possible, presumably to see whether or not they were a good fit for one another.

Things continued to progress, which eventually led Scott Disick and Bella to enjoy public dinner dates together. At this point, reports allege that their romance was official, but neither one of them felt the need to confirm the news on social media.

Following Scott and Bella’s decision to vacation out in Cannes together, things eventually turned left when Scott started flirting with other women while Thorne was spending time with her sister at their hotel. It was later claimed that Disick had bedded the females he had been linked to which infuriated the 19-year-old enough to leave France and book a flight straight back to Los Angeles.

Scott Disick and Bella stopped speaking to one another for a while, but according to Hollywood Life, the father of three has been completely apologetic over his actions in Cannes last month, he’s been working ever so hard to make things right — not just with Thorne but also his children whom he feels had been let down by their father’s actions.

Looks like the lord is back @1oaklv @liquidlv A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jun 10, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Partying and making out with strangers certainly wasn’t a good look for Scott Disick, who dealt with endless scrutiny from Kourtney and her family upon returning to Los Angeles. It was even claimed that Kourtney’s sisters were urging her to keep the kids away from Disick until he promised her he would change his lifestyle and better himself, stressing that his behavior was unbearable to see in the press.

Sources, via Hollywood Life, say that Scott Disick is a whole new person ever since his return from Cannes. It took him a while to realize his mistakes, but he takes full responsibility and is working ever-so-hard to get that trust level back from Kourtney while spending more time with their children.

Lift off A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jun 7, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

As for Scott Disick’s romance with Bella, the source concludes by saying that she’s open to giving their relationship another chance.

[Featured Image by Taylor Hill/Getty Images]