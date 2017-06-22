Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have been married for less than two years, but they have been faced with ongoing rumors regarding the potential end of their marriage.

Most recently, a report surfaced which suggested the couple’s marriage may be “in crisis” due to Aniston’s alleged issues with her husband’s aesthetic; specifically his dyed black hair. As an insider explained, Jennifer Aniston reportedly feels that her actor husband’s locks are holding him back when it comes to his career in Hollywood.

“It’s a classic mistake middle-aged guys make with hair color. It’s so harsh, it makes any flaws or lines on his face more obvious,” a source told OK! Magazine of Jennifer Aniston’s husband’s jet-black hair.

Jennifer Aniston reportedly believes that her husband would do much better if he lightens his hair and focuses on a more youthful look. That said, as OK! Magazine noted, Justin Theroux’s appearance has changed quite a bit since they began dating several years ago. At that time, Theroux was “kind of a bearded hippie,” the insider said.

As for how Justin Theroux feels about Jennifer Aniston’s wishes for him to reportedly go after a younger look, he’s allegedly reluctant to let go of his current “hunky” persona. After all, he took on the look not long ago.

Still, Jennifer Aniston is rumored to be convinced that Justin Theroux would land better roles in Hollywood if he ages gracefully.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux began dating in May 2011 and bought a home together in Los Angeles one year later. As fans may recall, the couple starred alongside one another in the 2012 comedy, Wanderlust.

Jennifer Aniston married Justin Theroux on August 5, 2015 at their home in Bel-Air surrounded by family and friends, including Jimmy Kimmel, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Chelsea Handler, Howard Stern, Jason Bateman, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Sandra Bullock, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, and Tobey Maguire.

Before marrying Justin Theroux in 2015, Jennifer Aniston was married for about five years to Brad Pitt. As fans will know, that marriage ended amid rumors claiming Pitt was having an affair with Angelina Jolie, who he later married.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]