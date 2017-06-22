More ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Drama As The Secrets Of Filming Are Exposed; What Do The Cast Endure?

This latest season of Bachelor in Paradise has led to nothing but drama scene after drama scene. And since it doesn’t look like the drama will be letting up any time soon, let’s take a look at the latest expose that’s hit the blog-osphere.

According to CNN Money, the contracts that the contestants on Bachelor in Paradise have to sign when they join the show have been revealed, and to say that they’re predatory is an understatement.

Whenever there’s a breach of contract, many people have the right in an American court of law to sue for damages. That is not the case for the contestants of the hit ABC show — their contracts dictate that, when they go on the show, they waive the right to sue the production company if things go wrong.

But CNN Money says that this is commonplace for reality TV shows, no matter how predatory it may seem.

“After reviewing parts of the contract provided to her by CNNMoney, Nicole Page, a New York-based entertainment attorney at Reavis Parent, said that it meant, from the producers’ perspective, “I can basically take your image and do whatever I want with it and I own it and you have no recourse.” Contracts like these are common in reality TV, she said. They “have been around since reality TV began,” she added.”

.@jadelizroper and @ttolbert05 have a baby on the way! Congrats to the happy couple! pic.twitter.com/hquZt9YPqx — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) March 8, 2017

Meanwhile, Bachelor in Paradise star Corinne Olympios — who has found herself in the midst of a firestorm of controversy thanks to the fact that she and DeMario Jackson engaged in “inappropriate conduct” on the set. Olympios and Jackson were reportedly drinking “very heavily” when the “inappropriate conduct” happened.

Filming was halted while the investigation continued, though the investigation is now concluded. Olympios has claimed that she’s a victim, and Jackson claims that his character “has been assassinated.”

But Olympios’s boyfriend, Jordan Gielchinsky, issued a statement that said he would stand by his girlfriend, no matter what.

“I have known Corinne for over 10 years and as a friend or boyfriend, she will continue to receive my unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it. I pay very little attention to the media and try to ignore all the conjecture surrounding my relationship with Corinne. The only two people who know the true disposition of our relationship is Corinne and I.”

We may not be in Mexico anymore, but it looks like Ashley I. found Paradise! pic.twitter.com/I0EpVitTlq — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) January 30, 2017

And it’s not just the boyfriends of the Bachelor in Paradise stars that have been coming out to show their support. According to Us Weekly, the cast of the show is coming out in support of Jackson over Olympios, especially since Jackson has been fired from his job as a result of this scandal.

Jackson issued a statement saying that he would be seeking legal representation to speak for him until his name is cleared.

“And his castmates know firsthand his true character. Since production shut down, several of contestants have unfollowed Olympios on Instagram, including some of her fellow Bachelor season 21 pals. Claims a source, “They are not supporting her.” Jasmine Goode, who competed for Nick Viall’s heart and was set to appear on Paradise, told E! that after the incident “everything seemed fine.” She insisted Olympios made no mention of being hurt, “however, when producers tried to cut her off from drinking, she got upset and said, ‘Watch what I’m gonna do.'”

Sounds like Olympios bit off more than she could chew with these allegations.

What do you think of this latest Bachelor in Paradise news? Leave your thoughts about Bachelor in Paradise in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Leisure Opportunities]