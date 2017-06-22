‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Trailer Rumor: Beloved Old Jedi Master, New Creatures, And More To Be Previewed

With the release of the much-awaited full trailer for Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi in the pipeline, more details on what it will offer come to light.

Exciting new details have been provided by Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh about the trailer, ranging from some emotional moments, major callbacks to previous Star Wars films, and some money shots.

According to the leakster, one of the shots that fans will be treated to in the Star Wars: Episode 8 trailer will involve Chewbacca in his place at the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.

While there is nothing new about everyone’s favorite Wookie doing what he does best in the most famous starship in the Star Wars saga, there is a new heartbreaking meaning to it knowing that Han Solo (Harrison Ford) will no longer be there with him. Instead, in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi, he will be a co-pilot to Rey (Daisy Ridley).

Also expected in the trailer is Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) donning his black hooded outfit as seen in one of the images shown at the Star Wars Celebration. Fans will also get a better look at the planet Ahch-To, including the creatures on it.

As previous Star Wars: Episode 8 leaks revealed, Luke has endeared himself to the protectors of the planet, known as the porgs. These are flying creatures that Luke shares the island with.

According to Making Star Wars, a reliable source when it comes to production updates for Star Wars films, the creatures have a special connection with the Force.

The Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi trailer will also reportedly include glimpses of Finn (John Boyega) in action with a blaster in the casino city Canto Bight as well as Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) swinging her spear, a new weapon she will debut in the film.

Last but not the least, the trailer will also once again tease the involvement of Yoda in Star Wars: Episode 8 with a faint voiceover of the Jedi master. It is heavily rumored that he will appear as a Force ghost in the film.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits the cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney/Lucasfilm]