Heather Dubrow House: Former ‘RHOC’ Star’s 22,000-Square-Foot Home Is Complete, See Inside [Photos]

Heather Dubrow’s house in Southern California is finally complete.

During a new interview, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star’s husband, Botched’s Dr. Terry Dubrow, confirmed that Chateau Dubrow is finished, which has freed up a lot of their time.

“The house she built is just spectacular,” Dr. Dubrow revealed to the Daily Dish on June 21.

According to the Botched star, who stars on the E! Network series with Dr. Paul Nassif, the ex-husband of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof, his home is a whopping 22,000 square feet and looks like a combination of a resort and a department store. In addition to a 21-seat movie theater, the home boasts a champagne doorbell, which Heather Dubrow can access from her stunning master closet.

Not surprisingly, Heather Dubrow, who has lovingly been referred to as “fancy pants” on The Real Housewives of Orange County, put “elegant, perfect touches” on the home, which has ruined the concept of vacations for her husband. As he explained, the home is so spectacular that there is simply nowhere else in the world he’d rather be.

Heather Dubrow and Dr. Terry Dubrow have been married since 1999 and recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary. They also share four children together, including Maximillia Dubrow, Katarina Dubrow, Collette Dubrow, and Nicholas Dubrow.

Also during his interview with the Daily Dish, Heather Dubrow’s husband of 18 years revealed that he and his actress wife have tons of mini-bars stocked with champagne, which makes their champagne doorbell pretty unnecessary. In addition, he pointed out, they don’t actually have someone hired to bring them the champagne.

Still, Heather Dubrow has reportedly made use of the doorbell in hopes that Dr. Dubrow will suddenly appear with a chilled glass of her favorite beverage.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 premieres on Monday, July 10 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. The new installment includes cast members Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Meghan King Edmonds, and Peggy Sulahian.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]