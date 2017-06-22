WWE Rumors: Asuka Joining WWE Main Roster At ‘SummerSlam’ 2017?

Despite her record-breaking undefeated streak and outright domination of NXT’s Women’s Division, Asuka has yet to join WWE’s main roster. But if new rumors are to be believed, then fans may only have to wait a couple of months before the “Empress of Tomorrow” gets called up to the main roster, as she may be making her debut at this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

As previously reported by Cageside Seats, Asuka’s undefeated streak was at 182 wins as of last week, putting her almost ten wins ahead of the 173-match winning streak Goldberg put together in WWE’s now-defunct rival, WCW. A separate report from the publication explained that unlike Goldberg’s streak, there was no padding of the numbers to make her look stronger, although there are a few catches — not counted in Asuka’s streak are five multi-person losses where she wasn’t the one getting pinned, and a no-contest against Dana Brooke in 2015.

Now that she’s destroyed Goldberg’s undefeated streak record, it would appear that there’s nothing left in NXT for Asuka to conquer, with the main roster simply awaiting her imminent arrival. But since it’s still not sure when WWE plans to call her up, noted wrestling insider Bryan Alvarez said in a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live that he believes Asuka’s WWE main roster debut may likely take place at SummerSlam, which will be held on August 20.

WrestlingNews.co further quoted Alvarez, who expects Ember Moon to end Asuka’s undefeated streak and win the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, an event that’s scheduled to take place on August 19, one day before SummerSlam. As such, the publication agrees that Asuka’s WWE main roster debut may happen soon after TakeOver: Brooklyn, especially since she’s been wrestling women from the main roster on house shows.

At this point in the game, it’s still impossible to tell whether Asuka will end up on Monday Night RAW or on SmackDown Live when she gets called up to the main roster. But WrestlingNews opined that she might be better off on RAW, considering how the division has felt “stale” despite the presence of top young talents such as Alexa Bliss and Bayley, and veterans such as Mickie James. Still, it’s going to be an impressive accomplishment for the 35-year-old Japanese standout, who wasn’t even promised a main roster run when she signed with WWE in 2015.

Regardless of when Asuka's WWE main roster debut will be taking place, do you believe she'd be a better fit on Monday Night RAW or on SmackDown Live?

