Kendall Jenner Reportedly Dropped From Estée Lauder Over Poor Makeup Sales: Kardashian Brand Tanking?

Kendall Jenner has allegedly been dropped from Estée Lauder, with sources claiming that the company was very disappointed with the lack of sales the model was able to produce for her makeup line despite being a household name.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Kendall Jenner’s contract being terminated with Estée Lauder was bound to happen sooner or later since the brand had been monitoring sales for the 21-year-old’s products for quite some time. The result was that people weren’t purchasing any of Kendall Jenner’s items.

The gossip outlet claims that with Kendall’s enormous social media following, and the fact that she’s known to have done well in the fashion and beauty industry, it seemed like hiring Jenner to front her own makeup line for the well-respected company would make sense, but apparently it didn’t.

While Kendall Jenner still has multiple endorsement deals on the line, the supposed fact that she was let go from her contract with Estée Lauder is rather embarrassing, as it’s now shown fans that not everybody in the Kardashian household can attract consumers the way that the likes of Kylie Jenner and Kim have.

Kylie is earning millions of dollars with her cosmetics line, while Kim is reported to have made close to $15 million in 14 minutes after launching her beauty products on June 21, BET asserts.

Of course, now that Kendall Jenner has allegedly been let go of her contractual duties to front Estée Lauder’s products, this could potentially mean that the model will follow in her sister’s footsteps and launch her own makeup brand virtually.

“Kendall has served as the face of Estee Edit, a line targeted to millennials, but, last week, the famous cosmetics company decided to drop her for a French make-up artist named Violette, whom they named their global beauty director,” CDL reveals.

The outlet concludes by saying that Kendall Jenner will still be working with Estée Lauder, but as far as her cosmetic line with the brand is concerned, it looks as if the products are being taken off shelves, as the company has grown to realize that there’s no interest in the makeup Kendall had hoped her fans would like enough to purchase.

News of Kendall Jenner’s being dropped from her Estée Lauder contract regarding her makeup line comes just weeks after reports claimed that the TV personality has also decided to take a step back from reality TV, having told her mother, Kris Jenner, that she wants to focus more on her modeling career than to share her personal life for the world to see.

No word on whether she’s quit the show for good or not.

