Beyonce Had Twins Via Planned C-Section? Only One Person Allowed In Delivery Room— Who Was It?

Beyonce reportedly delivered her twins with a “planned C-Section” and only one person was allowed in the room at the time of their birth. Find out who the superstar chose to be with her.

A planned delivery

Beyonce reportedly gave birth to her twin babies, a girl and a boy, on June 12. However, reports are saying that the Lemonade singer’s big day did not go exactly as planned.

A new report claims the superstar had a “planned C-section” but apparently, it was dramatic.

Despite the fact that Beyonce was supposedly against having a C-section at the beginning of her pregnancy, wanting to deliver her twins naturally, Hollywood Life reported.

“Right now Bey is committed to a natural birth, even though Jay would rather she had a C-section, because he can’t bear to see her suffering any level of pain. For now though, he’s going along with Bey’s wishes and not rocking the boat, but he’s made it clear to her that if any serous complications arise then she really has to go down the C-section route.”

Who did she bring into the delivery room?

A source reportedly close to the Knowles family told InTouch magazine that the singer “gave birth via a planned C-section, so only one person was allowed in the delivery room.

Beyonce apparently chose her husband, Jay Z, to be in the room with her when their twins were born but Tina Knowles, 63, reportedly was not happy about it.

Tina “got really salty and made a comment about Jay not being home for the hard parts of Beyonce’s pregnancy,” the insider claimed. “She ended up leaving the hospital room for ‘a breather.'”

Having a C-section with twins is common and although there was some drama in the beginning, Beyonce’s actual delivery went flawlessly.

“[Beyonce] is so relived it’s all over and is so happy the twins are finally here. Despite all the drama, she really feels like her life is perfect right now.”

Reports that the twins suffered some minor complications seem to be true as according to TMZ, the Carter twins were born prematurely.

It was also reported that the newborns are “under the lights” in order to “normalize,” which likely means that they have jaundice.

Jaundice is a liver condition that causes yellowing of a newborn baby’s eyes and skin, according to Web MD.

Fortunately, jaundice is not a serious condition and Beyonce and her twins should be released from the hospital soon.

