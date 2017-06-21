‘7 Little Johnstons’ Renewed For Another Season Of Family Fun And Shenanigans [Spoilers]

TLC announced on the same day that the Season 2 finale aired that the 7 Little Johnstons’ heartwarming and inspirational story will continue on for a third season. Fans have come to love this feisty, fun-loving family of seven. The Johnston family is the largest known family living with anchondroplasia dwarfism. During the previous season, there has been some talk among the family members concerning the possibility of expanding the family to eight members.

Even though the family is considering adopting a baby boy from China, Trent and Amber already have their hands full with their five children: Jonah, 16; Anna, 16; Elizabeth, 14; Emma, 11; and Alex, 10. They are a resilient family, and despite numerous health issues, they haven’t let anything slow them down for very long. People shared that during the second season, Alex was diagnosed with a condition known as central apnea, which the doctor explained was most likely caused by brain stem compression. Fans watched as Alex braved major brain surgery so that his sleep apnea and breathing problems could be corrected.

Amber had her own health crisis, and according to Monsters and Critics, she was having such intense pain that she underwent an emergency MRI. Tests revealed her excruciating back pain was due to herniated disks, and while she spent several days in the hospital, the family pulled together and took care of things at home. Fortunately for Amber, she didn’t require surgery and slowly began to recover with plenty of rest and medication.

A sneak peek video of the new season reveals new challenges are in store for the family. Alex will be (reluctantly) getting braces, while Elizabeth has surgery on her leg and spends time with a new “friend” named James. Youngest daughter Emma spends some quality bonding time with Trent, and he realizes how quickly she is growing up. Amber decides that in order to help the family become healthier, it is time to exercise more and eat differently. Fans of the show know just how much Alex enjoys his meals, so it will be interesting to see how he handles the new organic diet change.

Unfortunately, this charming family is sometimes taunted because of their short stature, and viewers will get an “eye-opening peek” at what it’s like when strangers are deliberately cruel. Trent is not one to back down from a confrontation, especially when he sees a chance to show his children how to stand up for themselves and how to deal with this type of situation. At the end of the clip, there is a hint of something serious happening that will affect the entire family. Amber and Trent reassure everyone they are their first priority and that it will stay that way. Whatever they are discussing leaves everyone in tears as Trent says, “It’s tough, but it’s something we have to do.” Fans will have to wait until more information becomes available or until the new season airs to discover just what they are discussing with the kids.

