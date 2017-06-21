Best Netflix Movies: Watch These Popular Johnny Depp Films, Plus Fun Facts Trivia

If you’re looking for the best movies on Netflix, it would be hard to go wrong with a Johnny Depp film. From classic horror flicks to romantic stories, some of the most popular Netflix movies feature the uniquely talented Johnny Depp. With masterful performances and his eccentric personality, Johnny has thrilled audiences for decades. His movies have grossed worldwide totals toppling $8 billion, and the talented artist has been nominated for three Oscars for Best Actor (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Finding Neverland, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street).

Below is a list of five highly-rated movies featuring Johnny Depp that are currently streaming on Netflix. In addition to the movies below, Netflix is hosting other films co-starring Depp (though some are brief cameos): Alice Through the Looking Glass, Yoga Hosers, Corpse Bride, Happily Ever After(cameo), Lucky Them(cameo), and the Netflix original short where the actor portrays Donald Trump, Funny or Die Presents: Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal: The Movie.

Best Movies On Netflix Featuring Johnny Depp

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

After being framed for a crime and exiled, a man returns to Victorian London 15 years later to seek vengeance on those who made him lose what he loved most—his family. Horror and musicals are two genres that rarely meet each other, but Tim Burton’s Sweeney Todd blended the two so masterfully that the film garnered 15 awards.

Fun Facts

When Sacha Baron Cohen auditioned for the film in front of Tim Burton, he sang the entire score of Fiddler on the Roof.

Because he had difficulty handling the razors, in some of the scenes Depp used a mechanical razor. Similar to a switchblade, there was a button that he would press to make the blade open very quickly.

As CinemaBlend reported, Helena Bonham Carter commented on the unique situation she encountered during filming.

“Anyone who pays attention to my breast size will see there’s no continuity. The first half of filming I wasn’t pregnant, and the second half I was, and because we didn’t shoot in order, I start off with huge breasts and then I walk upstairs and suddenly I’ve got tangerines again. It’s melons to tangerines.”

Lost in La Mancha

This compelling documentary directed by Keith Fulton and Louis Pepe features a fascinating interview with Johnny Depp. The 2003 film has received rave reviews and has a current Rotten Tomatoes–score of 94 percent. Rotten Tomatoes provides the premise for one of the best movies on Netflix.

“A documentary that details and depicts the pre-production and the first six days of production of acclaimed director Terry Gilliam’s ill-fated attempt to film The Man Who Killed Don Quixote in late 2000. Piece by piece, the entire production ended up falling apart…Gilliam’s decades-long dream to make a film based on Don Quixote came to a grinding halt—but it was all captured on film.”

Fun Fact

Though most of the trivia is better learned from the movie itself, there was a recent announcement that many fans will find interesting: Terry Gilliam stated on June 4, 2017, that The Man Who Killed Don Quixote is finally complete.

Chocolat

In 1959, a woman and her daughter open a chocolate shop in a French village located across the street from the village’s church. They open the shop during Lent which offers a number of temptations for the locals. Directed by Lasse Hallstrom, this Netflix gem co-stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Juliette Binoche, and Judi Dench.

Fun Facts

In order to learn how to make chocolates, Juliette Binoche studied at a chocolate shop in Paris.

Though he doesn’t appear in any of the scenes shot in France, as most of his scenes were done on-set in England, Johnny Depp lived in France at the time of filming.

The character of Caroline was first offered to Gwyneth Paltrow before Carrie-Anne Moss.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Though some movies based on Disney rides often miss the mark, this first entry in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was a huge success. With worldwide sales of over $654 million, it was the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2003. Johnny Depp won a plethora of awards for his portrayal as Captain Jack Sparrow, and this remains one of the most popular Netflix movies featuring the actor.

Fun Facts

Though Disney rejected it, Johnny pitched the idea for Sparrow to be nose-less so he could have a phobia of things like the common cold and pepper.

The scab seen on Jack Sparrow’s chin gradually grows larger through the movie; this was a prank done on purpose by Johnny and the make-up artist.

The three main characters are all connected to birds: Jack Sparrow, Elizabeth Swann, and William Turner (a famous ornithologist).

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Johnny Depp’s first major role as an actor, even before any television appearances, was in a film that’s considered one of the best horror movies of all time, A Nightmare on Elm Street. Johnny Depp played Glen Lantz, a close friend to Nancy Thompson who eventually fell victim to Freddy Krueger. This is one of the most popular horror flicks on Netflix, and out of Wes Craven’s impressive catalog of films, this is still considered one of his most iconic movies.

Fun Facts

Though he is the major focal point of the film, Freddy Krueger is in the movie for less than seven minutes.

There was over 500 gallons of fake blood used in the film.

The first scene involving Krueger wasn’t played by Robert Englund, but by Charles Belardinelli instead. Belardinelli was the special effects artist and he knew exactly how to cut the glove so the blades could be inserted.

Johnny Depp has paid tribute to the late Wes Craven many times, giving thanks to the director for providing him with his start in the industry. But Depp is also thankful to Craven’s daughter. The then 13-year-old girl would often read lines with the actors auditioning for the role. Craven was originally picturing a character with a boy-next-door look with blonde hair, but after his daughter implored him to give Johnny the role, Craven re-wrote the part specifically for Depp.

From Chocolat to A Nightmare on Elm Street, some of the best Netflix movies feature Johnny Depp.

