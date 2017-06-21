‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Could Start Filming Next Year

Downton Abbey is finally getting a movie. Fans have been waiting for this news since the PBS series ended its run on Christmas Day in 2015. The series followed the Crawley family and their servants between the years of 1912 and 1926. The show, which was part of the network’s Masterpiece series, was beloved by many, and now it seems that they’ll be getting a revival of sorts when the characters come back for a movie version, which is slated to begin filming next year.

According to TV Line, Michael Edelstein, the president of NBCUniversal International Studios, recently revealed the movie has been in the works for quite awhile and that the script if currently coming together. Edelstein then revealed that after the script is finished, they will begin working on trying to get the cast members back together in order to film the movie, which they are hoping to do sometime in 2018.

The Downton Abbey cast is said to be very confused about what’s happening when it comes to the movie. Many of the show’s former cast members have revealed that while they are excited about the prospect of reuniting to film a movie, they haven’t heard anything concrete about doing so.

Some of the Downton Abbey cast members may find it hard to clear their schedules to film a movie since they have gone on to do other projects. Michelle Dockery, who portrayed Lady Mary Crawley on the series, is now appearing on TNT’s Good Behavior, while Brendan Coyle, who played fan-favorite character John Bates, has landed a role on the Esquire Network series Spotless.

Downton Abbey had a huge following of fans who loved the historical period drama. One of the most beloved aspects of the series was that in addition to the drama with the Crawley family and their servants, the show touched on many historical moments such as the sinking of the Titanic, World War I, Spanish influenza, the Irish War of Independence, the British general election of 1923, and much more. The show also won a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy during its television run.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]