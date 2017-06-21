Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi aren’t getting a divorce.

While the couple has been accused of facing marital turmoil in recent months, they stepped out in West Hollywood, California, earlier this week and made it clear that their relationship was going strong, despite the ongoing rumors regarding their potential split.

In photos shared of their outing by the Daily Mail, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi proved their spark was very much alive as they shared a kiss on Melrose Avenue, where the talk show host reportedly dropped her wife off for some shopping at Decades.

As cameras snapped the high-profile couple, Ellen DeGeneres, 59, put her hand on her wife’s waist as de Rossi, 44, placed her hand on Degeneres’ chest and gave her a peck. They were also seen holding one another’s arms as they smiled and laughed for the cameras.

During their outing, Ellen DeGeneres was dressed down in short-sleeved button down, black sweat pants, and black tennis shoes as her actress wife was a bit fancier in a red and black striped top with black shorts and a pair of tan heels.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are preparing to celebrate their nine-year wedding anniversary in August.

Before #TeenChoiceAwards A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on Aug 17, 2015 at 10:51am PDT

While Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been facing divorce rumors in recent months, they’ve continued to appear united online and while DeGeneres was recently seen without her wedding ring, her wife has shared a number of recent photos on Instagram, including a photo of DeGeneres in bed last weekend.

A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

Throughout the ongoing speculation into a possible split, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife have stayed completely silent about the state of their marriage. That said, DeGeneres has been quite open with her admiration for de Rossi, and at the end of last year, she told People that she and her wife were extremely lucky to have found one another.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]