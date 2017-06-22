Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Back Together? Jolie Misses Pitt Badly During Her Trip To Africa With Kids

Even though a couple of months have flown by since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie broke up and made their divorce public, there seems a mysterious and unswerving connection that still lingers between the two celebrities. It seems that the former lovers’ love runs much deeper than they let on.

Recently, Angelina Jolie decided to take her six children on a relaxing vacation to Africa, a continent she loves from the depths of her heart. This trip was specifically to teach her children that life is more than just fame and luxuries and because “obviously, Shiloh was born there, so she feels a very close connection to the continent, and she loved Ethiopia,” a source told the celebrity gossip news website. Moreover, perhaps the primary purpose of this trip was to celebrate Zahara’s adoption birthday in her native Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Three of Brangelina’s children were born in Africa namely Shiloh, Maddox, and Zahara born in Namibia, Cambodia, and Ethiopia respectively. Despite the fact that the trip is proving much more emotional for the children as their mother informs them of their origins, the family nonetheless seems very excited and is looking forward to its adventurous vacation.

The actress is giving more turns to her head than she thought she would. Feeling nostalgic, Jolie is reminiscing her past visit to Africa with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Reportedly, Angelina Jolie is ”overwhelmed” with memories of Brad since she left for vacation with her kids on Father’s Day. Unfortunately, Brad was not invited to take part in the vacation, but he was able to spend some time and briefly celebrate Father’s Day with his little ones on Saturday morning before they took off to Ethiopia with their mom.

Although the journey is idyllic Jolie and family, the 42-year old actress can not but feel that something is lacking, which precisely is the presence of Brad Pitt in these exciting moments. The nostalgia felt by Angelina Jolie these days will mutually be felt by Brad Pitt who would have loved to make the trip with his six children especially after celebrating with them at Father’s Day, recalling his last trip to Africa with his Jolie and kids.

