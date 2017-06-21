Amber Portwood Admits Ex-Fiance Is Controlling And A Pathological Liar, Says He Kept Her License From Her

Many fans of Teen Mom OG have been hoping for the demise of Mamber, aka Amber Portwood and Matt Baier, for several years. Amber’s ex-fiance found his way onto the show after he contacted both Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans via Twitter before settling down with Amber Portwood, and things have gone from bad to worse.

In the past couple of months, several women have come forward to confess that they have had affairs with Matt Baier while he was in a relationship with Amber Portwood. Although he has denied the allegations, Amber has faced issues with him lying in the past. At one point, he told the mother of one that he only had one child, when in fact he has fathered at least nine children by seven women. Five of them have sued him for failure to pay child support. It is also rumored, but not confirmed, that Baier fathered a child during his relationship with Amber Portwood.

Although the pair is reportedly done for good, they have still headed to Los Angeles to film Marriage Bootcamp with Amber Portwood’s mother, Tonya. According to The Hollywood Life, the pair is only doing the show for money and exposure, and Amber Portwood has already decided they aren’t reconciling.

Amber Portwood confirmed they are no longer together on last night’s Teen Mom OG’s after show special, where she also released some disturbing information about their relationship.

According to Amber Portwood, Matt Baier has issues with control and has kept Amber’s driver’s license in his own wallet for several years. The reality TV star has also been paying the bills for the family, though she admits that at one point, he stole $120,000 from her and blew $30,000 of it in Las Vegas.

“He took it upon himself [to pay the bills]. I realized it in the last few months that I’m not going to do that anymore. I’m going to take control of a lot more stuff,” she said.

She also revealed that she believes Matt Baier to be a pathological liar and stated that if there is any hope of mending their relationship, he will need to start being more honest. But with Matt’s history, it doesn’t seem like that’s a very likely scenario.

Maci Bookout, who also stars on Teen Mom OG with Amber Portwood, said she found Matt’s behavior to be both scary and controlling.

