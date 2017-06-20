New ‘Overwatch’ Moon Map Update Live With Oni Genji And Officer D.Va Skins Now In Loot Boxes

Agents of Overwatch can now visit the Horizon Lunar Colony where Winston was raised. A new assault map on the moon is now available in the FPS. Players will find the abandoned research facility in disarray after the specimens revolted against the scientists testing on them. Certain sections of the map even feature lowered gravity.

Alongside the new map, a few major hero changes and an update to the content of normal loot boxes is also in today’s patch. McCree, Reaper, and Roadhog each have relatively key differences from last week. McCree’s ultimate ability Deadeye now locks on to targets quicker and deals more damage if fired in the first second it is active. Reaper’s passive no longer drops health orbs when another player is defeated. Instead, the character will replenish 20 percent of the damage he does to heroes back as healing.

Finally, Roadhog’s Scrap Gun damage is lowered by 33 percent while it can fire 30 percent faster. The clip also holds five shots rather than four. The hitbox for Roadhog’s head is also smaller by 20 percent in the patch. This makes it harder to hit for other players. Developer notes on each change can be viewed on the patch notes on the official site.

The patch also gives players a way to obtain a couple of skins previously only available to those that completed limited-time events. The Oni skin for Genji and the Officer skin for D.Va can now be found in normal loot boxes. Both of these skins could be earned earlier during promotions with one of Blizzard Entertainment’s other games. Now everyone has a chance to find them in loot boxes.

Of course, the main attraction of the new update is the Horizon Lunar Colony. Blizzard Entertainment teased the new addition on the official site in May, giving players a little lore and background on the facility. Although the base is empty, one specimen is still unaccounted for after the riot. An unknown animal named Hammond is still missing.

As the Inquisitr reported, with the release of the new moon map, players will find new options available to them in custom games. Character jump height, player gravity, and projectile gravity can now be modified in custom Overwatch game.

