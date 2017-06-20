‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Jon Snow ‘Spoiler’ Debunked

Last week, Game of Thrones fans were thrown for a loop when it was reported that Jon Snow’s birth name had possibly been revealed. While news of the supposed spoiler reveal went viral, a lesser known fact has not been as well-publicized.

It is time to set the record straight on the spoiler status of Jon Snow’s real name in Game of Thrones Season 7. Before getting into the latest update, let’s go back to where it all started.

On Thursday (June 16), Winter is Coming reported that ‘theshivsharma,’ a user on the popular Game of Thrones subreddit Freefolk, had posted a picture taken from a Game of Thrones article in a recent issue of Empire Magazine. The article states that during Bran Stark’s flashback in the Game of Thrones Season 6 finale, Bran learned Jon Snow’s true heritage and his birth name, “Jaehaerys Targaryen.”

At the time, Winter is Coming educated fans on the background of Jon Snow‘s supposedly revealed name. They also cautioned fans not to take the name listed in Empire Magazine as confirmation of the potential spoiler.

The internet was set ablaze with the “spoiler” nonetheless. On June 18, Claire Williams, who popularly penned the Game of Thrones fan theory that Jon Snow’s real name was Jaehaerys Targaryen, went on Twitter to clarify the situation.

In a series of tweets, Williams stated that she had confirmed with the author of the Empire Magazine article that they had gotten “Jaehaerys from my fan theory.” Game of Thrones fan site Watchers on the Wall shared Williams’ tweets on their official Twitter page.

I reached out to the author of the Empire Mag spread. He confirmed they got Jaehaerys from my fan theory. https://t.co/NfPPIrSLVe — Claire Williams (@claireducky) June 18, 2017

Everyone who reported on this should probably issue a correction or retraction, so the fandom isn't further confused by conflicting facts. — Claire Williams (@claireducky) June 18, 2017

So what does this all mean for Jon Snow and his real name?

As of Game of Thrones Season 7, Jon Snow’s birth name is still unknown. So Game of Thrones fans can feel free to continue speculating. The significance of Jon Snow’s birth name also remains a big mystery.

It is clearly important because Game of Thrones fans were not made privy to it. Albeit, why viewers have to wait for the answer to this particular mystery is a mystery unto itself.

After the Game of Thrones Season 6 finale, it is obvious that Jon Snow is not Ned Stark’s son, and yet, there was still a lot left unsaid in the critical Game of Thrones scene.

Lyanna Stark did not verbally acknowledge Jon Snow as her son. Ned Stark inexplicably hesitated to assume responsibility for the infant.

Jon Snow’s paternity was not confirmed, and neither was his name. So far, Game of Thrones fans have been left with inferences and insinuations that ranged from subtle to bold.

The only thing actually confirmed in the scene is that the baby handed to a young Ned Stark was Jon Snow. Game of Thrones confirmed that by directly switching from the view of the infant to a now-adult Jon Snow as Ramin Djawadi‘s beautiful score (“The Tower”) punctuated the long-awaited reveal.

Will fans learn Jon Snow’s real name in Game of Thrones Season 7? Tune in when Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]