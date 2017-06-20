‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Former Doctor Returning For Season 14

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers reveal that fans are getting a former doctor back when Season 14 premieres this fall. While speculation about Sandra Oh returning as Cristina Yang or Katherine Heigl coming back as Izzy Stevens has been running high, it seems that those two characters are long gone from Grey SloanMemorial. However, one doctor is returning, and it could bring up some big storylines for the doctors.

According to Pop Culture, actress Kim Raver is reprising her role as Dr. Teddy Altman. As many fans will remember, Teddy and Owen once had a romantic relationship. The two met while serving in the military together, and now that it has been revealed that Owen’s sister is still alive, Teddy will likely be coming back to treat her.

However, Grey’s Anatomy fans shouldn’t get too attached to seeing Teddy back in Seattle. The character will only be sticking around for a few episodes, and Kim Raver won’t be a series regular on the show as she was in the past. Teddy left the hospital after her husband died on the operating table. Now, she’ll be returning for a tough storyline as she reunites with Owen, who is in a very fragile state following the reveal that his sister has been alive for years.

Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 will have many issues to deal with other than Owen’s family drama. Meredith and Nathan will also be dealing with relationship issues. Viewers know that Nathan was formerly engaged to Owen’s sister, and now that she’s alive, the couple will have a lot of issues to work out. Will they eventually find their way back to each other, or is the romance over for good?

Alex will also be in a tight spot after he sought out Jo’s abusive former husband. Many fans are hoping that the character of Jo’s husband will eventually find himself in Seattle and that she and Alex will get back together. The couple spent the entirety of Season 13 apart, and it may be too late for them. Maggie and Jackson also seemingly have feelings for one another that need to be sorted out as well.

What are your thoughts on the latest Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 spoilers? Will you be glad to see Teddy Altman back on the show?

[Featured Image by Richard Cartwright/ABC]