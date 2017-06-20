Lydia McLaughlin Bringing The Drama For ‘RHOC’ 12: Has She Changed For Reality Television?

Lydia McLaughlin has revealed that she’s returning for another season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. She had filmed the show for a short while, but she revealed that it was too much for her, and she decided to leave the show behind. During the reunion special of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she walked off in tears because she felt that the ladies were being too aggressive with one another and had little respect for each other.

But it sounds like Lydia McLaughlin may have changed her mind when it comes to the drama. Lydia is coming back on the show, and she has teased that the season will be dramatic. In a new clip for the season, McLaughlin is caught telling Shannon Beador that she’s a lost soul. This is surprising for viewers, as Lydia didn’t like the drama before. Maybe she has realized that the show is about drama, and she should speak her mind rather than hold back and keep her opinions to herself.

According to a new tweet, Lydia McLaughlin revealed that the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County would be lit. She has also surprised fans, who are thrilled to see her challenging her co-stars and calling out people when she sees something she doesn’t like. McLaughlin used social media to defend herself.

???????? — Lydia McLaughlin (@OCLydia) June 20, 2017

season 12 is going to be epic! ???????? — Lydia McLaughlin (@OCLydia) June 20, 2017

When Lydia McLaughlin left The Real Housewives of Orange County a few years ago, she said that she wanted to focus on her family and have another baby. She has since given birth to a third boy, Roman, and she’s excited to introduce him on the show. One can imagine that fans want to see what she’s been up to since leaving the show behind.

Reliving the NOBLEMAN Party at the Villas and loving all the photos. Check them out on my… https://t.co/RmKUxCouxI pic.twitter.com/69GTSBaEPX — Lydia McLaughlin (@OCLydia) June 14, 2017

Bravo had teased that someone would return to the show, but many expected that it would be Gretchen Rossi or Alexis Bellino, as they have a stronger history with the show.

What do you think of Lydia McLaughlin returning to the show? Are you surprised to learn that she’s actually quite dramatic on this season of the show?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]