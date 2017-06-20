Dorinda Medley Calls Out Sonja Morgan Again: Is She Threatening Her Business Brand?

Dorinda Medley thought she would have a successful weekend in the Berkshires this year, as she invited her Real Housewives of New York co-stars to her large home in the country. Every year, she wants to have a great trip with her co-stars, but every year it turns out to be a mess. This year, Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer got into a heated argument, but it was Sonja Morgan that rubbed Dorinda the wrong way. After inviting the ladies into her home, Medley was shocked that Sonja would just help herself to her pajamas, and Morgan decided to wear pajamas that Medley’s deceased husband got her.

At the time, Dorinda Medley didn’t say anything and she just shook her head. However, Dorinda is now revealing that Sonja was very rude and showed very little etiquette when she decided to just put on Medley’s pajamas without asking. In her blog for the show, Medley is now revealing that she thought Morgan was completely wrong in just wearing her pajamas without asking.

According to a new Bravo report, Dorinda Medley is calling out Sonja’s lack of etiquette, which is interesting. Sonja has started her own international lifestyle brand and that lifestyle is all about glamor, money, wealth, and style. One can imagine that it isn’t about being rude at someone’s house.

“The only thing that puts a damper on the whole thing is Sonja eye rolling when I spoke about the Berkshires and the lack of apologies. Of course, she rolls her eyes the same way she rolled up my lingerie from my late husband after wearing it without permission and leaving it in the bedroom. For someone who is trying to be the epitome of etiquette, word of advice: ‘Clean borrowed items before you give them back.’ Or how about this one: ‘Don’t touch the host’s clothes when you’re staying in her home,'” Dorinda Medley explains in her blog for The Real Housewives of New York.

Dorinda Medley hasn’t confronted Sonja about her behavior on the show, but she may do so on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York. In a confessional, Medley just brushed it off, sharing that it wasn’t something she had the energy to deal with. She had just learned that Bethenny Frankel had stormed out of the home, so she didn’t want to deal with another fight.

Sonja hasn’t said anything about her behavior or addressed Dorinda Medley’s comments that she was being rude at her home. One can imagine that Morgan doesn’t think it is a big deal, but may think it would be a big deal if someone did that to her.

What do you think of Dorinda Medley’s comments about Morgan? Do you think she could influence Morgan’s business?

