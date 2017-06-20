Nintendo Switch Software Update Brings New Functionality To Console

Nintendo has released the biggest update yet to the Switch’s software since it’s release in March. Version 3.0 of the Nintendo Switch’s firmware is available to console owners today and introduces a range of new features and subtle changes to the Switch.

According to the Verge, the new update, which is available to download now, is largely intended to make finding and playing with friends easier. For a start, 3DS and Wii U friends will now be displayed on the console’s friend suggestions page, which should make playing with your former Wii U and 3DS buddies a whole lot easier. With Nintendo also still actively supporting the 3DS as a console, the update should make sharing friends between the Switch and its predecessor easier too.

In addition, the updated console firmware now includes functionality to notify users when their friends come online. However, this feature can be turned on and off depending on a user’s personal preference. Whether or not Nintendo will allow the setting to be toggled for certain friends, much like with Sony’s PS4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One, remains to be seen.

Nintendo hasn’t just made changes to the system’s friend system, either. The quick settings menu will now reportedly allow users to adjust the system volume, which is, of course, limited to when the console is being used in handheld mode. Additionally, if you’re prone to losing your console’s Joy-Cons, the console will allow you to find paired controllers within communication range by activating the vibration feature. This function should also apply to the Switch Pro Controller too.

According to Eurogamer, the update also brings with it a number of smaller changes to the system’s functionality too. For example, you can now choose from six Splatoon 2 characters for use with your avatar. Plus, the user icon order on the system home screen can now be altered too, which should be a useful feature for consoles with more than one user account.

Additionally, users can now change display colors to Invert Colors or Grayscale and lower the maximum volume for headphone or speakers connected to the audio jack. Plus, the aforementioned Nintendo Switch Pro Controller can now be used via wired communication by connecting the USB charging cable to the Switch’s dock.

New update for Nintendo Switch (version 3.0.0) adds six new Splatoon 2 profile pictures! Which one is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/xIHGBugYGY — SPLATOON 2 HYPE (@SplatoonSwitch) June 20, 2017

Finally, Nintendo has fixed an issue to prevent unintended HDMI input change with certain TVs while the console is docked in Sleep Mode and resolved an issue that caused game software updates to fail and prevented the software from starting.

Nintendo Switch owners can download the version 3.0 update now.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]