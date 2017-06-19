Corey Simms spent his Father’s Day with his three daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Remington.

As fans prepare for the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, Corey Simms has taken to Twitter to share several photos of himself and his kids.

Although Corey Simms rarely updates fans online, he made a point to share several photos from his Father’s Day celebration on Sunday, June 18, and in one of his three photos, he posed with his three children. In the other two, daughters Ali and Aleeah were seen solo as they enjoyed a fishing trip with their dad.

While Corey Simms’ wife of four years, Miranda Simms, was not seen at all during his Father’s Day festivities, she did take the time to share a sweet message to her husband on Twitter, which told the longtime reality star that he was a blessing to their three daughters.

Corey Simms and Miranda Simms tied the knot in June 2013 and welcomed their daughter Remington in November 2015. Simms also shares two older daughters, seven-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, with his first wife, Leah Messer.

Leah Messer also remarried after her divorce from Corey Simms but just two and a half years after marrying Jeremy Calvert, she was accused of cheating on him with an ex-boyfriend, and their split was finalized in June 2015.

Corey Simms also spent time with his father, Jeff Simms, on Father’s Day.

Corey Simms and his wife, Miranda, haven’t been seen much in recent years and appear to prefer to keep their private moments off of Teen Mom 2. That said, they have been open on and off about their lives on social media and months ago, Simms denied that his wife was expecting her second child.

To see more of Corey Simms, his wife, and his kids, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which is set to premiere sometime this summer on MTV. As fans may recall, the network recently announced the addition of Briana DeJesus, who previously appeared on the now-cancelled Teen Mom 3.

[Featured Image by Corey Simms/Facebook]