‘This Is Us’ Season 2, ‘Will & Grace’ Revival Among Fall Premiere Dates Announced By NBC

Fans of the hit NBC show This Is Us are already thinking about being reunited with the Pearsons when Season 2 premieres this fall. NBC announced on June 19 that the series, which has already been renewed for a third season, will be back on Tuesday, September 26, according to E! News.

Will & Grace, NBC’s hit show from the 90s and early 2000s, will be back with a reboot season in the fall of 2017. The Will & Grace revival will premiere on Thursday, Septemeber 28.

Some other big premiere dates that NBC announced included The Blacklist, which will be back Wednesday, October 4.

Chicago PD fans should plan to fire her DVR up on Wednesday, September 27, while Chicago Fire is also back on Thursday, September 28.

Law & Order will be back this fall with something new. Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders premieres on the same night as This Is Us — Tuesday, September 26. The series will dive into the infamous trial in 1994 where Joseph Lyle Menendez and Erik Galen Menendez were convicted of murdering their wealthy parents with a shotgun in 1989.

Dateline NBC will be back as usual on Fridays, with the premiere set for September 29.

NBC’s hit crime drama Blindspot will be back a little later in the fall on Friday, October 27.

Prior to NBC’s fall 2017 premiere announcement, The CW released their premiere dates for shows like Supergirl, which will be back on Monday, October 9.

All of the CW’s premiere dates are in October, including Riverdale on Wednesday, October 10. Hit CW series Supernatural and Arrow will premiere on Thursday, October 12.

CBS announced that The Big Bang Theory is set to return on Monday, September 25, along with Kevin Can Wait, Me, Myself & I, and Scorpion.

The hit crime series Criminal Minds premieres on Wednesday, September 27, while CBS’s other hit crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, will premiere on Friday, September 29.

Blue Bloods will also be back on September 29.

