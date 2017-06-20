‘Star Trek: Discovery’ No More Delays As Premiere Date Finally Announced

Star Trek: Discovery is finally airing as its premiere date has been announced already. After several delays and speculations, CBS revealed that the latest Star Trek series is coming this Fall.

According to Variety, the series is set to air on September 24 at 8:30/7:30c on CBS. Viewers can also watch it via the network’s streaming site, CBS All Access, where the second episode will also be viewable as soon as the broadcast premiere ends. The announcement for the Star Trek: Discovery premiere was posted on Twitter on Monday, June 19.

Show Format

The series is featuring 15 episodes in all, but just like The Walking Dead series, it will be split into two parts with the first half consisting of eight episodes running from September 25 to November 5. The show will return with the final seven chapters after a two-month break.

The second half is expected to unfold in the winter, starting January 2018. And, breaking from the usual standalone story for every episode, Star Trek: Discovery will be a regular series where each episode is a continuation of the previous story.

Cast

The series stars TWD alum Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham while The OA’s Jason Isaac is acting as Captain Lorca. Also included in the cast line-up for Star Trek: Discovery are Rekha Sharma as security officer Commander Landry, Doug Jones as Lt. Saru, Shazad Latif as Lt. Tyler and Anthony Rapp as astromycologist named Lt. Stamets.

Other characters who will play important roles in the series are James Frain as Spock’s father Sarek, Terry Serpico as Admiral Anderson, and Michelle Yeoh as captain of the U.S.S. Shenzhou.

First look at #StarTrekDiscovery with @SonequaMG as First Officer Michael Burnham and #MichelleYeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou. pic.twitter.com/K9ORYgmVUl — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) May 17, 2017

It was said that the Klingons, the alien villains, are playing a big role in the new Star Trek installment for TV. Some of the anti-hero actors that the viewers will surely hate are Kenneth Mitchell as commanding officer Kol, Damon Runyan, and Chris Obi.

Star Trek: Discovery serves as the series’ comeback on TV. Likewise, this is the first follow-up to the Star Trek: Enterprise which ended its run in 2005.

[Featured Image by Star Trek: Discovery/Twitter]