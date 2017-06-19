‘BB19’: Andy Herren, Dan Gheesling, Rachel Reilly, Evel Dick And More ‘BB’ Legends React To Season 19 Cast

Big Brother fans have been waiting for the cast announcement for the 19th season of the CBS summertime reality show, and now that it’s here, the reaction is mixed. Amid endless rumors that the cast would feature returning Big Brother players or an all-star cast, the 16 newcomers finally announced by CBS have thrown some fans in a tizzy. Also, seasoned Big Brother players are weighing in on the all- new cast, which has an older average age (a whopping 30 years old) than the past 18 seasons of the long-running reality show.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, unlike many of the past seasons of the show, all of the new Big Brother contestants are complete strangers. That means there’s no “twin” twist, biological siblings that have no clue they are related, or exes will be factoring in to complicate things this season.

The new Big Brother cast includes a government engineer, dog walker, microbiologist, rodeo clown, a VIP concierge, and yes, a girl named Christmas. Many of the newbies are Big Brother superfans, calling out popular BB alums like Donny Thompson and season eight winner Evel Dick Donato as their favorite veterans from the franchise.

While Big Brother fans have always been vocal, the new cast announcement has some of the show’s most memorable alums critiquing their bios and their intentions for signing on to the CBS reality show.

It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for! Here’s your first look at the #BB19 Houseguests: https://t.co/gw3oXiDYAC pic.twitter.com/m6NLFl09r9 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 19, 2017

Big Brother 15 champ Andy Herren posted that he already has an issue with a contestant named Cameron because he’s from his hometown.

“Rooting against him because when I go back I like to be ‘the guy who won Big Brother.’ There can’t be two,” Herron tweeted.

Herren also wrote he can’t stand contestants whose goal is to be loved by America. Also, Big Brother mastermind Dan Gheesling revealed he actually talked to one of the hew houseguests a few weeks ago and was informed the guy “didn’t need any advice” from him. Gheesling is known a sone of the all-time greatest Big Brother players, so big mistake, buddy.

Meanwhile, Season 8’s winner Evel Dick Donato had some strong words about Big Brother contestant Raven, mainly because she’s a Frankie Grande (Season 16) fan. The legendary Big Brother villain also appealed to producers not to “ruin” Season 19 of the CBS summertime staple with a bunch of twists.

Nothing makes me detest a Big Brother contestant more than if they say they'd rather lose and be loved than win and be hated. #BB19 — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) June 19, 2017

Happy #BB19 day! Talked to 1 of HGs on????2 weeks ago as a favor to friend. Nice guy but said "he didn't need advice on how to play" ????????GL buddy — Dan Gheesling (@DanGheesling) June 19, 2017

I already hate Raven. Her favorite player was Frankie… She can go die — EvelDick (@EvelDick) June 19, 2017

Jillian will be terrible at Big Brother#BB19 — EvelDick (@EvelDick) June 19, 2017

Is Ramses really a superfan? He's only been watching 2.5 years, so obviously no feeds… sigh

But I like he's so excited going in — EvelDick (@EvelDick) June 19, 2017

Dear Fred

Please let this cast split down the middle & hate each other. And above all, don't let the producers ruin it with twists — EvelDick (@EvelDick) June 19, 2017

Raven is already annoying… plus a Frankie fan

She's out!#BB19 — EvelDick (@EvelDick) June 19, 2017

Check out what some other Big Brother legends had to say about the new Big Brother 19 cast.

Obviously rooting for this babe! ❤️ https://t.co/HWiCTuwrSp — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) June 19, 2017

LOVE OUR #1stlook at the #BigBrother19 #BB19 houseguests https://t.co/FO93jA6MtZ super excited they look like they will be lots of fun!!! — Rachel Reilly (@RachelEReilly) June 19, 2017

So I guess the #BB19 cast is leaked as my phone is lit right now… Tell me ur faves & later I may give you my opinion on them. ???????????? — Paul Abrahamian (@deadskulltweets) June 19, 2017

This cast just seems so different to me look all that grey hair. So freakin excited more than any cast in the past (other than 18 lol) #bb19 https://t.co/BbUq6P0xzy — Meech (@MichelleMBB18) June 19, 2017

Think anyone will be this #freakishlyhandsome on @cbs_bigbrother this summer? Just another morning swim to motivate the contestants in sequester to do their sit-ups. A post shared by Dr. WILL KIRBY (@drwillkirby1) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

Take a look at the video below for everything you need to know about the new Big Brother 19 cast.

Big Brother kicks off with a two-night premiere Wednesday and Thursday, June 28 and 29 on CBS.

