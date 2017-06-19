Robyn Dixon Slams Karen Huger: Is Karen Fake On ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’?

Robyn Dixon is currently one of the most real and honest housewives on The Real Housewives of Potomac. Dixon has been very open about her financial troubles and her relationship with her ex-husband, Juan Dixon. During the reunion special last year, Robyn hinted that she had run into some financial troubles. When this season began, she had moved into a smaller home as one of their friends had used them financially and had asked them to invest money into a scheme. They lost their money, but Robyn never lied about her mistakes.

On this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, it sounds like Karen Huger and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan are in a fight over status and money. For some reason, they are both very eager to be the richest and most success housewife in Potomac, so when Karen announced she had downsized her home, Charrisse quickly assumed it was because she was broke. During the episode, Huger is heard saying some nasty things, and Robyn believes that this is the real Karen surfacing.

According to a new Bravo report, Robyn Dixon is now revealing that she believes the true Huger surfaced during the episode. When her supposed title as the “Grand Dame” is threatened, she freaks out, and she’s upset about possibly being threatened. Huger didn’t even tell the ladies she had moved out of Potomac.

“Oh there she is! The real Karen Huger has finally emerged. That’s the Karen that she doesn’t want the world to see. The swearing, petty, vindictive, and classless Karen let her guard down when she didn’t think anyone was watching,” Robyn explains in her Bravo blog.

It is very interesting that Robyn Dixon is saying such things about Karen. Of course, Charrisse decided to forgive Huger during the trip, but one can imagine that they are keeping their distance and keeping their guards up. As the Bravo microphones revealed, Karen Huger does say things behind their backs when she feels threatened.

Karen would never admit to having financial troubles on The Real Housewives of Potomac. It is very interesting that Charrisse would spread those rumors about her facing bankruptcy. It may not be common knowledge, but it sounds like Charrisse either knows something or is just trying to make Huger look bad.

What do you think of Robyn Dixon’s comments about Karen? Do you think Huger’s true personality has come through or do you think she just lost her cool for a moment?

