Jax Taylor’s girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, was targeted with mean comments about her weight throughout the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules but these days, she’s looking much thinner as she and her boyfriend prepare for the upcoming premiere of their spinoff series.

Throughout the past few weeks, Brittany Cartwright has shared a number of photos of herself which have put her weight loss on display, and she’s looking great.

In her latest Instagram photo, which was taken in Malibu, California, over the weekend, Jax Taylor’s girlfriend was seen sitting in the sand in a bikini top and jean shorts.

Also during their visit to Malibu, Jax Taylor posted a photo of himself and Brittany Cartwright on his Twitter page and told fans he and his girlfriend were visiting the Malibu pier. As some may recall, Taylor and Cartwright recently visited the Santa Monica pier, which was the location of their very first date in Los Angeles.

At the end of last week, Brittany Cartwright announced that her mother, Sherri, and her sister had traveled to the west coast for a visit from their hometown in Kentucky. Then, on Father’s Day, Cartwright spent the day with her boyfriend with no mention of her father, or the holiday.

A post shared by Brittany Cartwright (@brittany) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been dating one another for the past two years, and earlier this year, Bravo TV announced that the pair would star in their own spinoff, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, sometime this summer.

During filming on their reality series, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were faced with pressures from her family to get married. The couple also faced pressure from Cartwright’s mom during Vanderpump Rules Season 5, but at this point, it is hard to say whether they are engaged.

Although Jax Taylor shared a photo of himself and Brittany Cartwright months ago in which she was seen sporting a stunning ring on her engagement finger, she has since shared a series of photos in which the ring was not seen.

No word yet on a premiere date for Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]