Phaedra Parks Ignores Apollo Nida On Father’s Day: Ignorance Her New Motto On ‘RHOA’?

Phaedra Parks shocked everyone when she sat silently on the couch during the Real Housewives of Atlanta when confronted with a huge lie that had been told during the season. Porsha Williams revealed that Phaedra was the one who had told her about Kandi Burruss wanting to drug Porsha to have sex with her. Williams had used Parks as a lawyer to represent her in this case, but she quickly realized that what she thought was true was a lie and that there was no case. When Porsha confronted Phaedra with the news, she was shocked. She hinted that she no longer wanted to be friends and they didn’t talk for months.

Rather than take responsibility for her actions, Phaedra Parks decided to sit silently and ignore all questions. She tried to pass the blame on producers, but she never revealed whether she was lying or just making up rumors for fun. Parks issued a statement to PEOPLE magazine, where she hinted that things happen for a reason and she would just move forward.

According to a new Instagram post, Phaedra Parks is now breaking her silence after weeks of not saying too much. She decided to give her own father a shout-out on Instagram, revealing that she’s thankful for men who are great role models for children.

It sounds like Phaedra Parks is making a dig at Apollo Nida, the father of her two children. He is currently serving time in prison for fraud, but she has often talked about how her children don’t have a strong male role model in their lives. She has often made Nida feel like his actions don’t line up with being a father.

Thank you @adrienenh for reminding me that we only have 18 summers with our babies. Make #memories #exploreeverything #summer nor 18 years is long enough. #enjoy ☀️ A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Rumor has it that Phaedra Parks is returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta to make up with Porsha Williams. NeNe Leakes has signed on for the upcoming season, so Parks may have signed on for another season even though she didn’t really leave viewers with a desire to follow her life again. There’s nothing exciting about following a woman, who may be lying at times.

What do you think of Phaedra Parks’ comments about her own father? Do you think she’s being ignorant by avoiding Apollo on Father’s Day and returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros.]