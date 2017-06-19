‘The Bachelorette’ 2017 Spoilers – Episode 4: Rachel Lindsay Could Send Home As Many As Six Men Tonight

Last week, fans had to do without an episode of The Bachelorette due to Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals, but those days are over, and Rachel Lindsay is back. Episode 4 of her season is going to air this evening, but there has been no lack of drama due to the serious nature of things during the filming of Bachelor In Paradise. Still, it’s time to get back to business and Rachel could end up sending home six men before the evening is over.

Please note that the following information will contain possible spoilers for the upcoming and new season of The Bachelorette, starring Rachel Lindsay. If you don’t want to know what happens, stop reading now.

Episode 3 from two weeks ago, well…it left everyone with a cliffhanger as ABC has become infamously notorious for in the past two years. There was no rose ceremony elimination which means this week’s episode should open up with one and a few guys may go home from the very start.

You have to admit that it’s kind of a huge way of bringing things back with a bang after having no episode of The Bachelorette and fans being left on edge.

SB Nation recapped episode 3 of The Bachelorette which included the Ellen DeGeneres date and ended without there being a rose ceremony. When things start tonight, it should begin with one which will see these men leave without a rose:

Brady Ervin

Bryce Powers

Kenneth Moreland aka Diggy

This will officially start the spoilers for episode 4 which have been put out there by Reality Steve and which will see Jack Stone sent home during his 1-on-1 date with Rachel. From there, group dates will take place, and it will all lead up to yet another rose ceremony.

If ABC keeps things going in order, the second rose ceremony tonight will see Rachel sending the following men home.

Iggy Rodriguez

Jonathan Treece

The spoilers that are released by sites like Reality Steve usually always end up being true, but ABC doesn’t want viewers to know that ahead of time. They want to keep things as up-in-the-air as possible, and that is why they’ll change up how and when things happen, but they’ll still take place.

The Bachelorette returns this evening, and anything is possible, which means a lot of men could end up going home. On the other hand, as shown by the updated schedule for the rest of Rachel Lindsay’s season, ABC has simply extended things by a week. They don’t really need to double up which means they could just push it all back a week and do just one rose ceremony per week. The only way to know is to tune in tonight and see what happens.

