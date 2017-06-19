Myrtle Beach Shooting On Facebook Live: Man Records Gunfight That Injured Multiple People

Multiple people were left injured after a shooting in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. A tourist in the area streamed the incident on Facebook Live.

Police said that the shootout happened on Sunday around 12:30 a.m., multiple media outlets reported.

A fight ensued among a group of people and a large crowd started to gather, authorities said. One man then pulled out a gun and started firing.

A security officer with a gun witnessed the incident and shot at the suspect, who then fled the scene with a carjacked vehicle.

Multiple people in Myrtle Beach were wounded and were taken to the hospital to be treated. Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby confirmed to CBS News that none of the shooting victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police cruisers and an emergency medical team arrived just in time. Authorities were able to locate the stolen vehicle and apprehend the gunman, who will be named after warrants have been served.

The Myrtle Beach shooting was caught on camera and streamed to Facebook Live by Bubba Hinson. According to Myrtle Beach Online, Hinson, who is a volunteer firefighter, was in the area for the SC Fire-Rescue Convention when he saw the crowd gathered around Ocean Boulevard.

Hinson didn’t realize that a shooting has already happened.

“I thought they were dancing. That’s why I started filming it. Then, they started fighting. Then, they started shooting.”

Multiple people injured in shooting at Myrtle Beach that was live streamed on Facebookhttps://t.co/fE1ZXF9GiL pic.twitter.com/d9FZ6sDTT6 — FOX8 WGHP (@myfox8) June 18, 2017

Within hours of the shooting in Myrtle Beach, the Facebook Live video garnered over 1 million views. The latest shooting was the third one in that area in 12 hours.

Eight people in total have been injured in the shooting, the Myrtle Beach Online mentioned in its report. No police officer was shot in the gunfire exchange. However, the armed security officer who shot the gunman was grazed on the leg. He received medical attention on the scene.

As of this writing, Hinson’s Facebook Live video (watch below), which now has 3.9 million views, is still available for viewing. Facebook hasn’t said it will remove the violent content.

Myrtle Beach is popular among tourists because of its gorgeous, white sand beaches. The South Carolina city is also considered a family-friendly vacation spot, but after the incident, many tourists, including Hinson, said they will most likely not return.

Warning: The following video contains violent scenes and profanities.

[Featured Image by Jefferson Police Department/AP Images]