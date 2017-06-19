One Direction Reunion Happening? Boy Band Reportedly Coming Together For Grenfell Tower Fire Charity Single
One Direction Reunion Happening? Boy Band Reportedly Coming Together For Grenfell Tower Fire Charity Single

A One Direction reunion might be happening soon as reports emerge claiming that Simon Cowell requested the members of the boy band to come together to share their talents to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

According to The Sun, two out of four recent members of the group have reportedly confirmed their participation on a celebrity collaborative cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” while the remaining duo has yet to find time in their busy schedules for the project.

Based on the article, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne have already agreed on the project while Harry Styles and Niall Horan are still “trying to free up time,” making a One Direction reunion possible.

For those who aren’t well versed with the boy band, the group, who made a name for music such as “Perfect” and “What Makes You Beautiful,” have been on indefinite hiatus since 2016. In fact, most of them have already started their own paths as solo artists.

Now, it looks like they will be reuniting to bring financial aid for the victims of the massive Grenfell Tower fire. Based on most recent updates from Telegraph UK, a total of 30 residents has been confirmed to have passed away during the incident on top of the 28 people who are still missing and presumed dead.

If the rumors are true, Metro says the One Direction reunion would be a significant addition to the collaboration of artists such as Rita Ora, Louisa Johnson, Robbie Williams, James Arthur, Emeli Sande, Craig David, Stormzy, Skepta and the 60’s band, The Who.

Unfortunately for 1D fans, the group will be singing as solo artists as The Sun’s insider revealed that Liam would need to record while in the United States.

In a tweet, 57-year-old talent mogul Simon Cowell announced his hopes about gathering enough artists to join the project to raise money for those affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Cowell, who lives closest to the London block where the incinerated tower was located, also took to the social media platform to express his heartbreak about the incident.

Do you think Grenfell Tower charity collaboration will make the One Direction reunion more permanent? Sound off in the comments below.

