Michelle Obama Posts Endearing Father’s Day Message And Blast From The Past Family Picture Online

Michelle Obama stirred up some strong emotions among social media users on Sunday. The former first lady shared a throwback picture of Barack Obama with daughters, Sasha and Malia, along with a moving Father’s Day message.

Barack and Michelle Obama are no longer in the White House, but the famous former first family knows how to command attention whenever it has something to say. As People wrote, Michelle Obama shared a “heartfelt message” with Twitter followers about her husband on the day devoted to dads.

Michelle’s message was simple — but it packed a punch despite being 10 characters below the 140-character limit on the micro-sharing site. Nonetheless, it was less about what she wrote than the feelings evoked by the accompanying picture from her family’s photo archives. Mrs. Obama also shared the same message on Instagram.

At the center of the image is President Obama with his trademark infectious smile. He posed alongside Malia and Sasha — then adolescents at the time — while cuddling them as a proud father. Today, the girls are 18 and 16, respectively.

“Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you.”

Barack responded in kind to Michelle’s post with a touching message of his own. The 44th President of the United States confessed that fatherhood, above all else, is his greatest accomplishment.

“Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be Sasha and Malia’s dad. To all those lucky enough to be a dad, Happy Father’s Day!”

Three days earlier, Barack appeared in a video praising his daughters and giving props to hip-hop mogul, Jay Z. Jigga recently celebrated a milestone by becoming the first hip-hop artist recognized for his contributions to music; he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Obama’s personal message to Jay was nearly overshadowed by a reported slipup. Days before Beyonce reportedly gave birth to twins, the former president appeared to let slip the gender of her babies, according to an AOL report.

“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters. Although he’s gonna have me beat once those two twins show up,” Barack said in the video.

Because Barack and Michelle have two daughters, it made perfect sense to deduce that Bey and Jay were expecting baby girls to “beat” the ex-POTUS. As it turned out, according to MSN, Queen Bey delivered two for the price of one a day before Father’s Day: a girl and a boy.

Sources say the twins experienced a “minor issue” and were kept in the hospital. However, they are expected to “make a full recovery,” as sources close to the couple report.

Michelle Obama’s picture and message on Father’s Day resonated with many fans on social media. As of this writing, there are 342K “Likes” and 62K retweets.

