Brewery Depicts Swastika-Wearing Trump Cartoon On Beer Label

Mexico City brewery Casa Cervecera Cru Cru is making waves after airing its grievances with Donald Trump in a very public way – on the label of a new beer. The brewery recently launched the beer, Amigous Cerveza (a deliberate misspelling of “amigo”), and each bottle features a caricature of Trump sporting traditional mariachi apparel and some off-putting accessories.

That accessories? A swastika belt buckle, a sombrero featuring what appears to be an obscene phrase and one of the saddest faces to ever grace a cartoon. Or a beer bottle.

As Reuters reports, the Mexican brewery launched the new beer, complete with it’s Trump-slamming label, back in May. According to Enrique de la Reguera, chief executive of Casa Cervecera Cru Cru, the bold labeling choice seems to have done its part to ensure the success of the mango-flavored pale ale, which is said to be flying off the shelves.

“We knew that a Trump label was going to be controversial, but it’s been selling extremely fast.”

When it came to crafting the New England-style beer and designing the epic label featuring mariachi Trump donning a pout and a swastika, the Mexican brewery had some north-of-border help getting the job done, and the overall taste and impact just right.

Salt Lake City, Utah-based Epic City Brewing worked with Casa Cervesera Cru Cru and its partner Error de Diciembre to make Amigous Cerveza happen. Ironically, the idea for the Trump-bashing beer was conceived long before Trump pulled off an unexpected electoral college win in November. According to its creators, the concept for the brew took root not long after then-candidate Trump took aim at Mexicans and claimed that Mexico was sending “rapists, criminals, and some good people” to the United States.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending the best. They’re not sending you, they’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems. They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime. They’re rapists and some, I assume, are good people, but I speak to border guards and they’re telling us what we’re getting.”

As Fox News reported, Donald Trump viciously targeted Mexican immigrants throughout his presidential campaign, even going so far as to declare that a Mexican-American judge was incapable of providing him with a fair trial in the Trump University case.

HOW do I get this? Please? — IdahoOutdoorLife (@allisonhaylett) June 15, 2017

This is terrific… would buy a truck load n hand out on street corner — Richard Shadday (@dickshadday) June 15, 2017

Bet he sues for royalties — SZSnow (@SZSnow3) June 15, 2017

According to the breweries both north and south-of-the-border, Amigous Cerveza (in addition to making some serious fun of Trump) is intended to honor and celebrate the true spirit of cooperation between the United States and Mexico, despite and throughout Trump’s time in the White House.

Ahora si esta lista la #neipa con #mango de @crucrumx @epicbrewing y #errordediciembre. Mucho mango!!!! Grandes @iaroches @luison00 @jfrincon24 A post shared by Cerveza Cru Cru (@crucrumx) on May 23, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

In addition to artistically depicting a very sad-looking, swastika-wearing mariachi Trump, the new beer’s label features a few words that clearly state what the breweries really think of Donald Trump. According to the label, he should be “in a mad house, not the White House.”

[Featured Image by Rebecca Blackwell/AP Images]