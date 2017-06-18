Twitter Voyeur ‘Canada Creep’ Charged With Voyeurism And Possession Of Child Pornography

A 42-year-old man who called himself the “Canada Creep” on Twitter was charged with voyeurism and publication of voyeuristic recording on Thursday, June 15, 2017. He was released on bail and the re-arrested on Friday, June 16, 2017 after police seized electrical devices that belonged to “Canada Creep.” Jeffery Robert Williamson, who was behind the Twitter account, was then charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

The Twitter account of “Canada Creep” has been disabled but not before many people saw pictures of unsuspecting women from various locations around Calgary. Some people recognized friends or family and alerted them to their images online. The “Canada Creep” Twitter account shared images for about a year and had around 17,000 followers.

Social media users helped to bring down the suspect when they captured and share images of him in video reflections. Staff Sgt. Cory Dayley said that the man did not have a criminal past but said that social media users, “helped us resolve the investigation.”

Jeffrey Robert Williamson was identified as the man behind the “Canada Creep” Twitter account. He was released on bail after the first charges. He was told to pay a $2000 cash bond and was then forbidden from being in the downtown Calgary core area. He was also forbidden from using a computer or cellphone (unless for work or school and then under supervision only), texting, taking pictures with a camera, going on any social media networks, or having any contact with complainants.

What about all those people that retweeted images shared by Twitter user “Canada Creep?” Could they be charged? Dayley said that it is possible. Global News reported that Dayley said,

“Anybody who does distribute it, based on how it’s done or the totality or intent behind that, depending on how the investigation unfolds, we may look at that.”

Williamson’s electrical devices were collected by police to be investigated. They found many terabytes of data on several electrical devices and after only two days, the “Canada Creep” was arrested again because of what was found. On Saturday, June 17 Williamson was charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Global News reports that Jeffrey Robert Williamson will appear in court again on Monday, June 19, 2017.

If someone believes they have been a victim of the “Canada Creep” police have asked that they contact the Calgary Police Services non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 to make a report.

