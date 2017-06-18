Duggar Family News: When Jill Dillard Helped Deliver A Baby

Jill Dillard’s midwifery skills have been called into question often in the past but the Duggar daughter continues to receive credit for the babies she helped deliver.

On the occasion of her daughter’s fourth birthday, a Fayetteville resident recently thanked a team of midwives, including Jill Dillard, for helping her give birth at home. The team, led by Venessa Giron, under whom Jill trained before becoming a Certified Professional Midwife, helped deliver the child after a week of false labor.

“4 years ago tonight, after having false labor for the last week, my 2nd little girl, Raygan Kathy, decided she was ready! I am forever grateful for my awesome birth team Venessa Rose Giron, Sarah Walker, Jill Duggar Dillard, Lindi Phillips and Teresa Coffman,” Wellness Coach Shea Conkey Nuckols of Fayetteville wrote in a Facebook post.

Jill’s mentor Giron was accused of mishandling a birth in 2014, according to In Touch Weekly. Soon after, Jill was criticized for not being adequately qualified to work as a midwife. The CPM program also came under criticism from experts. The Arkansas woman, who had accused Giron of causing harm to her baby by not rushing her to a hospital, had not blamed the Duggar girl but stated she did not think much of Jill’s training. CPM certification was also questioned by an obstetrician soon after Jill received it.

“The CPM credential is a public relations ploy, not a medical credential and it is a testament to its effectiveness as public relations ploy that most Americans don’t realize it is a counterfeit midwifery degree. It is not recognized by the UK, the Netherlands, Canada or Australia because it doesn’t meet the international standards for midwifery education and training. Indeed, the US is the only country in the industrialized world that has a second class of counterfeit midwives in addition to real midwives (certified nurse midwives),” said Dr. Amy Tuteur, an obstetrician gynecologist who was a clinical instructor at Harvard Medical School.

Fans of the Duggar family, that does not enroll its children in the formal education system, have often hit back at critics citing Jill’s CPM certificate as proof of the Duggar kids opting for higher education.

Jill Dillard is pregnant with her second child and is due to give birth in July. She arrived in Arkansas from Central America with husband Derrick last month. Though the Counting On star remains hopeful of delivering her second child naturally at home, Jill may less likely be able to do so as she had undergone an emergency C-section to give birth to Israel after a failed labor trial.

