Bethenny Frankel Net Worth: ‘RHONY’ Is Reportedly Upset By Nene Leakes’ ‘RHOA’ Salary

Bethenny Frankel is reportedly unhappy about NeNe Leakes’ Real Housewives salary.

Although the divorced mother of one is believed to be one of the most successful women of reality television, she has allegedly grown livid after learning of Leakes’ rumored $2 million salary for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10.

On June 18, Radar Online shared a report with readers which suggested Bethenny Frankel wanted to be the highest paid Real Housewife.

According to the report, Bethenny Frankel and her fellow Real Housewives star, who announced her return to Bravo just days ago after taking a few seasons off to pursue a career in acting, are said to be at odds as they allegedly feud over which of them deserves more money from Bravo TV.

As Radar Online explained, Bethenny Frankel reportedly threw a fit after discovering that the network that made her famous several years ago had allegedly given NeNe Leakes the “most lucrative deal” in Bravo TV history. Also, Leakes has also reportedly received a “most favored nations clause,” which allows her to call the shots when it comes to when she will film and when she will dedicate her time to other things.

Bethenny Frankel rejoined the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City for its seventh season after taking three seasons away from the series. Meanwhile, NeNe Leakes rejoined The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 10 after leaving the series after Season 7.

In other Bethenny Frankel news, the Sun recently shared a new report regarding her net worth, revealing that Forbes magazine recently named the reality star and Skinnygirl entrepreneur as “one of the top-earning reality television stars.” The outlet also claimed Bethenny Frankel had a reported net worth of about $8.53 million. However, other reports have estimated her net worth at up to $25 million.

To see more of Bethenny Frankel and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

