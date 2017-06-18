James Comey Hits The Dance Floor As Trump Administration Faces Jeopardy Over Russia Probe

James Comey is living the good life since losing his job as Director of the FBI. As TMZ reports, Comey was recently spotted busting a move at a wedding in Washington DC and showed no signs of worrying about his former job or President Donald Trump.

Comey ditched his jacket and loosened his tie before heating up the dance-floor. How’s that for fun-employment! There’s no word yet on Comey’s relationship to the bride or groom. However, eyewitnesses said that he said for a while and had a blast at the event.

Comey dance moves may be a sign of his relief after giving his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. While his testimony wasn’t the bombshell most Donald Trump critics had hoped for, it did offer insight the unprecedented way Trump tried to get the former FBI director to offer up his “loyalty.”

“Throughout history, some Presidents have decided that because ‘problems’ come from Justice, they should try to hold the Department close,” Comey said in his prepared remarks. “But blurring those boundaries ultimately makes the problems worse by undermining public trust in the institutions and their work.”

As The New York Times previously reported, Comey revealed in an official memo that Trump had said he hoped Comey could “let go” of the Michael Flynn investigation.

“K hope you can let this go,” the President said according to the memo.

James Comey Down on the Dance Floor at D.C. Wedding!!! https://t.co/Cc61fcD2Eo — TMZ (@TMZ) June 18, 2017

Comey eventually leaked the memo to the press via a friend of his, Time Magazine reports. At the Senate hearing, Comey said that Trump’s tweets prompted him to do so. This was after Trump tweeted that Comey should hope that there are no “tapes” of their conversations.

“It didn’t dawn on me, originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation [there] might be a tape, my judgment was I needed to get that out into the public square,” Comey said. “And so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter.”

Judicial Watch announces major lawsuit against DOJ — and it involves James Comey https://t.co/HrtIhjZGZp pic.twitter.com/901jWagerW — TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 18, 2017

Trump fired Comey on May 9. “It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission,” Trump said in his letter addressed to him that was delivered to FBI headquarters that day.

Trump is now under investigation for obstruction of justice, according to a report in The Washington Post. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is currently trying to figure out whether he actively tried to undermine investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 Presidential election.

FBI 'protecting' James Comey memos as part of 'prospective law enforcement proceeding' https://t.co/s5wFR57pNz pic.twitter.com/OMt2gHsxqx — Raw Story (@RawStory) June 17, 2017

For everyone hoping that this will lead to Trump’s impeachment, not time to start rejoicing just yet. According to Vox, if Mueller does find that Trump’s actions were criminal, it’s still up to Congress to decide whether Trump will be forced to leave office or not.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]