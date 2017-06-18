Beyoncé Baby Pictures: Here Is Where And When You Can Expect To See Photos Of The New Twins

Beyoncé just welcomed her new twins into the world, and fans across the globe are asking — when can we see pictures of the new babies?

If history is any indication, they may have to wait for a while.

On Saturday, reports spread that Beyoncé and Jay-Z had welcomed their new twins into the world, and that they may have actually arrived a few days before. The celebrity news website Showbiz 411 broke the news that Beyoncé actually gave birth earlier in the week, with only a few indications that were missed by most media outlets.

“There’s plenty of press set up at the hospital. Most of them spotted a woman coming in on Friday with a balloon and flowers baby gift that you wouldn’t bring unless the mother had given birth,” the report noted. “Those keen spotters were correct.”

So, just when will we see pictures of Beyoncé’s new twins? There’s a good chance it may take a little while. Back in 2012, when the couple welcomed daughter Blue Ivy into the world, they waited nearly a month before sharing pictures of the little one and her full head of hair.

Ring the alarm! Beyoncé and Jay Z have officially welcomed twins: https://t.co/2QIdfc02B9 pic.twitter.com/Hyh5walled — E! News (@enews) June 18, 2017

Beyoncé actually created her own Tumblr page for Blue Ivy Carter that was appropriately named Hello Blue Ivy Carter. The couple used that site to post the baby pictures and share a message with their fans.

“We welcome you to share in our joy. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this beautiful time in our lives,” they wrote.

Jay Z and Beyoncé welcome twins https://t.co/uECS7vwkrP pic.twitter.com/yO98xI2aKs — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 18, 2017

While Beyoncé and Jay-Z have not yet said where or when they will share pictures of the new twins, it’s likely they will exert quite a bit of control over the process. The two have been very guarded about the media exposure for Blue Ivy, even going so far as to file a trademark on her name so no one could make money off the little one’s name or likeness — even though Beyoncé and Jay-Z never did anything with it themselves. So fans can expect to see Beyoncé’s baby pictures on another site controlled by the couple, whatever that may be.

[Featured Image by Jason Miller/Getty Images]