For Lea Thompson, ‘The Year Of Spectacular Men’ Is A Labor Of Love In More Ways Than One

Lea Thompson has previously explored her interest in directing with a number of Switched at Birth episodes and two made-for-television movies, but The Year of Spectacular Men marks a milestone for her in a number of ways. Aside from the fact that it will be her directorial debut of a feature film, Thompson will also be working with daughters Madelyn Deutch and Zoey Deutch, making the film — a melding of comedy and drama — a family affair.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that The Year of Spectacular Men is a real labor of love for Lea Thompson, especially because it is the brainchild of daughter Madelyn Deutch. Ms. Deutch proves she’s a creative genius by writing and scoring the film, as well as starring as the film’s protagonist.

The Year of Spectacular Men stars Madelyn as Izzy, a recent college graduate attempting to navigate the complex social anxieties of adulthood by pursuing five relationships with five different men. Helping guide her through this dating quagmire is her older sister, played by Madelyn’s real-life sister (and the film’s producer), Zoey Deutch.

Lea Thompson, the mother of the two budding filmmakers, reveals that it has taken the family four years to get The Year of Spectacular Men funded and produced. Thompson adds that the struggle to produce The Year of Spectacular Men was worth it, because it gave her the opportunity to work with her daughters and view them in a different light.

“Through this process, I learned more about them as people and as artists, and I’m sure they learned a lot about me!”

Lea Thompson Wanted To Discourage Madelyn And Zoey From Filmmaking

Looking back on her own career, Lea tells WHAS 11 that she didn’t want the difficult life struggles of acting and filmmaking to become a part of her daughters’ lives. Thompson says she’s watched how Hollywood affects people, from her first boyfriend to her husband and actress friends, and deep down, she didn’t want that for her daughters.

In the end, however, Thompson says she’s honored that Madelyn and Zoey have chosen to follow in the footsteps of their parents.

The Year of Spectacular Men might seem like a project that could drive a wedge between Thompson and her daughters, but she adds that there wasn’t a sense of rivalry among them. Everyone involved with The Year of Spectacular Men was just interested in making the best film they could create by melding their talents.

For Lea Thompson, it was important for her to do her best in directing The Year of Spectacular Men and that involved drawing from the greatest influences other directors have had on her throughout her acting career. Thompson names Robert Zemeckis as her most memorable director.

“Even when I was making the Back to the Future movies when I was 23, I appreciated his respect for the audience and his ability to pack so much story into every shot,” says Ms. Thompson. “If something did not further the story or the character, it had to go. As a director, that kind of discipline is something I aspire to have.”

The Year of Spectacular Men, starring Zoey Deutch, Cameron Monaghan, and Lea Thompson, is set for a November theatrical release.

