Action Movies 2017: Exclusive Clip Of Fourth Of July Movie ‘America Has Fallen’

2017 has provided popular action movies like Wonder Woman, The Fate of the Furious, John Wick: Chapter 2, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. And set to be released on the Fourth of July on VOD (Video On Demand) is one of the newest action movies of 2017, America Has Fallen. From High Octane Pictures — known for movies like Pitchfork, Robot World, and Stranded — comes an action flick made in the same vein as Olympus Has Fallen. Described as an actioner, America Has Fallen is directed by and stars Tom Getty (Emulation).

Ryan Taylor (Getty), a former marine, is framed for a lethal terrorist bombing. If he wants to survive he has to track down the mastermind behind the plot. During his investigation, Ryan discovers a conspiracy that threatens the safety of the entire nation. He will be forced to choose between the lives of millions and that of his own life.

Given the ingredients of non-stop action from beginning to end, high-quality effects, and no shortage of explosions, die-hard action fans will probably enjoy the movie. Released in the U.K. under the title Rising Fear, Film Combat Syndicate described the movie as an “epic,” and one of the most “well constructed” action movies of the year.

If America Has Fallen has the same success in the U.S. as it did in the U.K., then it could be one of the most exciting movies of 2017. Sometimes it can be very difficult for independent movies of any genre to attract large audiences. And because they often lack the budget for proper effects, independent action movies are largely skipped by a would-be viewer. But as the trailer reveals, the special effects look top-notch in this action flick.

This reporter received an exclusive clip (private link) of America Has Fallen, and it includes a chilling visual.

With America Has Fallen set to be released on the Fourth of July, many fans think it could be one of the best action movies of 2017.

