Danielle Stislicki Update: Missing Woman Inspires National Search Day For Those Who Have Vanished

Friends, family, and supporters of missing Farmington Hills, Michigan, woman Danielle Stislicki are passionate about finding her and are doing everything they can to get the word out about her disappearance. One of these individuals has declared a day in June be deemed National Search Day to inspire people everywhere to actively look for missing persons they know.

Elizabeth Rose Newton is behind the National Search Day event, which only requires those who take part become proactive and look for the missing wherever they may be in the world from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time on June 24. Elizabeth posted the following about this communal event.

“I will be looking for Danielle Stislicki, missing since December 2nd, 2016. You may be looking for someone different. I am declaring a National Search Day in efforts to encourage everyone to do their part in searching for people who are missing. Every person is everyone’s responsibility. If no one is looking, no one will [be found]… On Saturday, June 24th, I am asking everyone to look in their own backyard, around the block, and in their local park. Feel free to post flyers, and pictures of missing items, that may help others to find what it is and who it is you are looking for. This day… is to raise awareness of the outward negative affect of the disappearance of anyone, anywhere. Therefore, if everyone, everywhere, is looking, then we are bound to find something or someone… Thank you everyone… Help me spread the word!”

The Find Danielle Stislicki Facebook page is also promoting National Search Day, noting that it is meant to be a “unifying event” that will serve to “bring awareness to ALL missing persons…”

Thus far, authorities have released very little information about Danielle’s case to the public, which is understandable because the investigation remains active and ongoing. Nevertheless, authorities have announced that Danielle was the victim of a crime, is believed to have never made it home on the day she vanished even though her vehicle was parked near her apartment, and that the Berkley home of a former co-worker of Danielle’s was searched just weeks after the young woman disappeared.

Danielle Stislicki Update: #Detroit #Podcast Discusses Case of Missing Farmington Hills, Michigan, Woman https://t.co/ypgD15iejX — Podcast Brunch Club (@podcastbrunch) June 11, 2017

To date, police have not publicly named anyone a person of interest or a suspect in Danielle’s case.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

Danielle Stislicki Case: Investigation Continues Six Months After Missing Woman’s Mysterious Disappearance #FindDani https://t.co/sDp5IjGwA9 — MLM (@Melement) June 4, 2017

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner, her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found; thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, the “How Can I Help?” section of the website features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. A link also exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press time, a GoFundMe campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,215, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife, is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,215.

Danielle Stislicki Update: Parents Of Missing Woman Say Danielle Was ‘The Best Of Us’ In Moving News Interview https://t.co/R7a2QCoPPq — RhondaAnne Humphreys (@RhondaAnneH) May 28, 2017

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]