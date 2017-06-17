Bill Cosby Plans For Future Despite Pending Lawsuits

Bill Cosby’s aggravated indecent assault case may have been declared a mistrial but the comedian is still planning for his future, despite pending court cases. Prosecutors of the most recent Bill Cosby case have stated that they will retry the case.

The future for Bill Cosby is not settled yet as he still has several civil lawsuits against him. Cosby faces lawsuits of alleged assault and defamation. Bill seems confident though. CNN reports that before the Pennsylvania trial began, Cosby talked about getting back to comedy again in the future.

Although Andrea Constandt’s accusations were the only ones that took him to criminal court, there are other accusations against Bill Cosby that could not be taken to trial because they were outside the statute of limitations. Cosby’s lawyers have claimed his innocence for all these accusations.

Cosby could be responsible for monetary awards still, pending lawsuits in federal and state courts. There are two civil assault lawsuits pending as well as several defamation accusations.

One of the cases involves Tamara Green, who filed a lawsuit in December of 2014. Green says that he assaulted her in 1970. She claims that when Cosby and his lawyers called her a liar, it was defaming. She has been joined by Linda Traitz, Barbara Bowman, Angela Leslie, Therese Serignese, Joan Tarshis, and Louisa Moritz on this suit.

Bill Cosby’s attorney, Martin Singer, also accused Janice Dickson, a reality TV star and model, of being a liar. Dickson has accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault. She says that it took place in Lake Tahoe in 1982 after they had dinner. Dickson says that these comments caused harm to her career and began a defamation lawsuit in May of 2015.

Two other civil assault lawsuits remain open against Bill Cosby. Judy Hulth sued Cosby in December of 2014. She says that she was sexually assaulted by Cosby when she was 15 years old and it took place at the Playboy Mansion. In May of 2016, Chloe Goins also sued him for assault.

Despite the pending lawsuits, Bill Cosby plans to go back to comedy. He said, “I have an awful lot to offer in terms of my writing, in terms of my performance.” Cosby says he wants to “go back to the laughter.”

Do you think that Bill Cosby will ever be able to revive his career after all these accusations and lawsuits are over?

[Featured Image by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images]