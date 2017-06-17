Kylie Jenner’s KKW Lipstick Collaboration Had Subtle Design Flaw

Kylie Jenner has had her hands full dealing with flaws in her cosmetics line, and it seems her recent collaboration with Kim Kardashian was no exception.

Jenner and Kardashian launched a collection of four nude-toned lipsticks back in April, and the packaging had a minor detail flaw that nobody seemed to notice, according to the Revelist.

Kim is heard discussing the issue on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as she had to make a difficult decision regarding the flaw. Apparently, the 36-year-old had to decide whether or not to reproduce 1.4 million applicator caps after they were made in the wrong color.

Kardashian decided to put the environment first as she opted to keep the mismatched applicator caps instead of redoing all of them. So, some fans received the KKW by Kylie Cosmetics set with different colored caps, but nobody seemed to notice. That is, until Kim discussed it on her family’s reality show.

The Revelist writers even checked their own set to find it had three incorrect cap colors and only one matching. However, they stated the subtle color difference is hard to notice. Fans obviously didn’t mind the minor packaging flaw, either, as the KKW sets sold out within minutes both times it was released.

Usually when there is a design flaw in one of Kylie’s products, fans quickly take to social media to call out the 19-year-old. But all was quiet regarding the discolored KKW lipstick caps.

In fact, it seems Kim is being applauded for allowing the lipsticks baring her namesake to be sent out with the wrong color caps.

“But the difference between the right and wrong cap colors is so minuscule, it would have been a waste of effort and resources to re-produce them.”

Then again, the KKW by Kylie Cosmetics collection’s flaw is pretty minor compared to some of the other mishaps faced by the line. Fans were furious with Jenner last year after receiving defective gloss brushes. Hollywood Life reported on the drama as Kylie had to send out new brushes to those affected by the design fail.

Fans claimed the gloss brushes were too long for the container, which made them splay out. Basically, the brushes were unusable and even caused some glosses to explode upon opening. Obviously, the KKW discolored caps is no big deal when compared to the big gloss fiasco of 2016.

Earlier this year, Kylie launched a highlighter collection dubbed “Kylighters.” As usual, fans flocked to purchase the cosmetics as soon as the products hit the website. But drama ensued once customers began receiving empty highlighter boxes. Cosmo reported on the controversy as fans were once again disheartened by Jenner’s lack of quality control.

“But when those fans finally began receiving their purchased Kylighters without any product inside the packaging (lolol), they lost their minds for a different reason.”

Perhaps Kylie Cosmetics fans don’t mind the KKW collection packaging error as it’s relatively minor when compared to past mistakes. Plus, Kim Kardashian being eco-friendly is always appreciated.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]